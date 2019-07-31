Pro Bull Riding impresses during Lacombe Days

Lacombe Pro Bull Riding easily bucked any competition it might have had for the biggest draw of Lacombe Days.

Over 1,200 people filled the bleachers at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex Saturday night to take in the first ever Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) sanctioned bull riding event which featured 20 riders atop some of the best bulls in the world.

It was a clear success, even before the audience erupted in cheers and applause following the final and championship-winning ride of the night.

“It went so well. We sold had a sold out crowd, we sold out of booze and had to go get more,” said Lacombe Pro Bull Riding Association President Colleen Shippelt. “The bulls were really good, the riders were happy – everybody was happy. It couldn’t have been better.”

The event was put on in support of the Lacombe Ringette Association, who provided the volunteers for the evening. The final numbers of how much the association would receive was unknown at the time of press.

What was known was the inaugural Lacombe Pro Bull Riding champion would be 23-year-old Shay Marks of Sunnybrook, Alta. who had an average score of 173.5 on two head. He had an 85 point ride on Ellie Skori’s 51 Smash in the long go round and an 88.5 ride in the short go on Outlaw Buckers’ OLS Tubs Nickel Package – the final and only qualifying ride of the round that brought much of the arena to their feet.

Brock Radford followed with an 84.7 ride on Outlaw Buckers’ One Eyed Charlie. Thor Hoefer was third with an 82 point ride on Sawyer Pro Rodeo’s Super Trooper and Kyle Brown was fourth with a 78-point ride on Outlaw Buckers’ Dirty Steve.

“The riders were all really impressed. They thought it was great ofr a first-year event,” said Shippelt. “Every rider I talked to said they’d definitely come back next year if we have it again.

“Shay Marks, who won it, was really happy.”

Many stuck around for the cabaret afterwards featuring KixxSin. In the other half of the arena, teardown of the chutes began almost immediately after the belt presentation, and while Shippelt says they could’ve used some extra hands for clean up, it’ll be something they can work on during the next bull riding event in Lacombe.

And there definitely will be more bull riding to come.

“We will be back,” said Shippelt. “We hope to give back to other organizations, too – we’re not sure how we’ll decide that yet.”