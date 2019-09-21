Photos: Lacombe Atom Chargers rev up against Stettler Bobcats during Lacombe Football Day

Published on: September 21, 2019 | Last Updated: September 23, 2019 4:03 AM EDT

Brock Neitz of the Stettler Bobcats tries to stop the offence of Karter Blokland of the Lacombe Expolosion during atom football action Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at MEGlobal Athletic Park in Lacombe, Alta. The game was part of the annual Lacombe Football Day schedule which also the Bantam Raiders and Pee Wee Explosion hit the field in front of the hometown crowd. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Share Adjust Comment Print

Football Day in Lacombe was wrapped up with some of the community’s youngest football players taking the field Saturday afternoon.

The Lacombe Atom Chargers faced the Stettler Bobcats, following the Lacombe Bantam Raiders and Lacombe Pee Wee Explosion games earlier in the day at MEGlobal Athletic Park.

Football Day in Lacombe is put on annually by Lacombe and Area Minor Football, celebrating the football community within the city, and bringing all levels of players and their families together.

Aiden Baumgartner pushes through Preston Neibauer, #55, and Brock Neitz of the Stettler Bobcats during atom football action Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at MEGlobal Athletic Park in Lacombe, Alta. The game was part of the annual Lacombe Football Day schedule which also the Bantam Raiders and Pee Wee Explosion hit the field in front of the hometown crowd. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Brock Neitz of the Stettler Bobcats tries to stop the offence of Karter Blokland of the Lacombe Expolosion during atom football action Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at MEGlobal Athletic Park in Lacombe, Alta. The game was part of the annual Lacombe Football Day schedule which also the Bantam Raiders and Pee Wee Explosion hit the field in front of the hometown crowd. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Aiden Baumgartner pushes through Preston Neibauer, #55, and Brock Neitz of the Stettler Bobcats during atom football action Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at MEGlobal Athletic Park in Lacombe, Alta. The game was part of the annual Lacombe Football Day schedule which also the Bantam Raiders and Pee Wee Explosion hit the field in front of the hometown crowd. Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe

Comments