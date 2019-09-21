Photos: Lacombe Atom Chargers rev up against Stettler Bobcats during Lacombe Football Day

Football Day in Lacombe was wrapped up with some of the community’s youngest football players taking the field Saturday afternoon.

The Lacombe Atom Chargers faced the Stettler Bobcats, following the Lacombe Bantam Raiders and Lacombe Pee Wee Explosion games earlier in the day at MEGlobal Athletic Park.

Football Day in Lacombe is put on annually by Lacombe and Area Minor Football, celebrating the football community within the city, and bringing all levels of players and their families together.