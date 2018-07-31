Locals shine at Alberta Summer Games
Central Albertan athletes won over 100 medals at the 2018 Alberta Summer Games in Grande Prairie July 19-22 and local athletes were part of that.
Top team finishes included the female softball team winning gold and the male basketball team taking bronze, while top solo performances were given by swimmers Jaden Debrujin of Clive and Madison Kohut of Lacombe, who had multiple medal finishes.
Results from area athletes are as follows:
Bentley
- Peighton Melton, Female Basketball – Fourth place
- Wyatt Glenn, Male Rugby – Fifth place
Blackfalds
- Naikita Bowie, Female Rugby – Fifth place
- Daniel Foley, Cycling – Mountain Biking
U13 Male Cross Country Eliminator (14th), U13 Male Cross Country (14th, 1:00:17.0), U15 3×6 kilometre Relay (5th, 1.29.39.0)
- Katelynn Hatto, Athletics
17 and Under Female 100-metre (12.94, finished fourth), 17 and Under Female 200 metre (29.14, finished eighth), 17 and Under Female 4×100-metre Relay (1:07.75, finished eighth), 17 and Under Female Medley Relay (4:19.52, finished second)
- Kolton Hoogland, Cycling – Mountain Biking
U13 Male Cross Country Eliminator (finished 17th), U13 Male Cross Country (1:02:26.0, finished 16th)
- Sophia Hoogland, Cycling – Mountain Biking
U15 3×6-kilometre Relay (1.29.39.0), finished fifth), Female Cross Country Eliminator (finished fifth), U15 Female Cross Country (1:11:23.0, finished seventh)
- Caydince Kabatoff, Female Rugby – Fifth place
- Cody Melnychuk, Football – Fourth place
- Ethan Predinchuk, Athletics
17 and Under Male Octathlon (3806 points, finished fourth), 17 and Under Male Triple Jump (11.70, finished fourth)
- Patrick Sweiger, Male Soccer – Seventh place
- Crystal Watson, Female Softball – First place
Clive
- Jaden Debrujin, Swimming
Category 1 Male 100-metre Breast (1:14.91, finished third), 100-metre Individual Medley (1:05.44, finished first), 200-metre Breast (2:40.76, finished first), 200-metre Free (2:03.69, finished second), 200-metre Individual Medley (2:20.70, finished second), 50-metre breast (33.32, finished second), Male 14-15 4×50-metre freestyle relay (1.47.97, finished third)
- Cole Lardner, Football – Fourth place
Lacombe
- Parker Aldrich, Male Soccer – Seventh place
- Cody Baird, Football – Fourth place
- Mia Cunningham, Female Basketball – Fourth place
- Quinn Eberts, Athletics
15 and Under Male 1,200-metre (3:39.04, finished fourth), 2,000-metre (6:40.77, finished sixth), 800-metre (2:13.22, finished third), medley relay (4:05.47, finished third)
- Joshua Johnson, Male Soccer – Seventh place
- Madison Kohut, Swimming
Category 1 Female 100-metre Back (1:09.14, finished second), 100-metre Freestyle (1:01.99, finished fourth), 200-metre Backstroke (2:33.37, finished first), 200-metre Freestyle (2:14.18, finished second), 50-metre Backstroke (32.46, finished third), 50-metre Freestyle (30.01, finished eighth), 14-15 4×50-metre Freestyle Relay (1.54.28, finished second)
- Mariika Meadus, Female Soccer – Sixth place
- Adnesse Pannenbecker, Male Basketball – Third place
- Ethan Quance, Football – Fourth place
- Matthew Stebner, Baseball – Fourth place
- Sierra Stewart, Female Rugby – Fifth place
- Jenica Swartz, Athletics
15 and Under Female 1,200-metre (3:51.70, finished third), 2,000-metre (7:08.84, finished seventh), 300-metre (not available), 800-metre (2:25.22, finished fourth), Medley Relay (4:35.46, finished fifth)
