Locals shine at Alberta Summer Games

Central Albertan athletes won over 100 medals at the 2018 Alberta Summer Games in Grande Prairie July 19-22 and local athletes were part of that.

Top team finishes included the female softball team winning gold and the male basketball team taking bronze, while top solo performances were given by swimmers Jaden Debrujin of Clive and Madison Kohut of Lacombe, who had multiple medal finishes.

Results from area athletes are as follows:

Bentley

Peighton Melton, Female Basketball – Fourth place

Wyatt Glenn, Male Rugby – Fifth place

Blackfalds

Naikita Bowie, Female Rugby – Fifth place

Daniel Foley, Cycling – Mountain Biking

U13 Male Cross Country Eliminator (14 th ), U13 Male Cross Country (14 th , 1:00:17.0), U15 3×6 kilometre Relay (5 th , 1.29.39.0)

17 and Under Female 100-metre (12.94, finished fourth), 17 and Under Female 200 metre (29.14, finished eighth), 17 and Under Female 4×100-metre Relay (1:07.75, finished eighth), 17 and Under Female Medley Relay (4:19.52, finished second)

U13 Male Cross Country Eliminator (finished 17 th ), U13 Male Cross Country (1:02:26.0, finished 16 th )

U15 3×6-kilometre Relay (1.29.39.0), finished fifth), Female Cross Country Eliminator (finished fifth), U15 Female Cross Country (1:11:23.0, finished seventh)

Cody Melnychuk, Football – Fourth place

Ethan Predinchuk, Athletics

17 and Under Male Octathlon (3806 points, finished fourth), 17 and Under Male Triple Jump (11.70, finished fourth)

Crystal Watson, Female Softball – First place

Clive

Jaden Debrujin, Swimming

Category 1 Male 100-metre Breast (1:14.91, finished third), 100-metre Individual Medley (1:05.44, finished first), 200-metre Breast (2:40.76, finished first), 200-metre Free (2:03.69, finished second), 200-metre Individual Medley (2:20.70, finished second), 50-metre breast (33.32, finished second), Male 14-15 4×50-metre freestyle relay (1.47.97, finished third)

Lacombe

Parker Aldrich, Male Soccer – Seventh place

Cody Baird, Football – Fourth place

Mia Cunningham, Female Basketball – Fourth place

Quinn Eberts, Athletics

15 and Under Male 1,200-metre (3:39.04, finished fourth), 2,000-metre (6:40.77, finished sixth), 800-metre (2:13.22, finished third), medley relay (4:05.47, finished third)

Madison Kohut, Swimming

Category 1 Female 100-metre Back (1:09.14, finished second), 100-metre Freestyle (1:01.99, finished fourth), 200-metre Backstroke (2:33.37, finished first), 200-metre Freestyle (2:14.18, finished second), 50-metre Backstroke (32.46, finished third), 50-metre Freestyle (30.01, finished eighth), 14-15 4×50-metre Freestyle Relay (1.54.28, finished second)

Adnesse Pannenbecker, Male Basketball – Third place

Ethan Quance, Football – Fourth place

Matthew Stebner, Baseball – Fourth place

Sierra Stewart, Female Rugby – Fifth place

Jenica Swartz, Athletics

15 and Under Female 1,200-metre (3:51.70, finished third), 2,000-metre (7:08.84, finished seventh), 300-metre (not available), 800-metre (2:25.22, finished fourth), Medley Relay (4:35.46, finished fifth)