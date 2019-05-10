Lacombian qualifies for NJCAA U.S. national track meet

A Lacombe javelin thrower is bound for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) track meet in New Mexico later this month.

Ashlyn Webb, a 2018 graduate of Lacombe Composite High School (LCHS) and current freshman student-athlete at Dodge City Community College in Kansas, qualified to go up against some of the best student athletes in the U.S. in just her second meet of the season.

“In order to qualify for nationals, you have to throw 36.64 (metres), I think, and I qualified at the second meet with a throw of 39.18,” Webb said. “The next two meets I qualified again, but you only need to hit the mark at one meet in any throw to go.”

It’s part of an overall successful freshman year, which has also seen her place first at the Thunderbird Classic with a 38.64-metre throw, first at the Southwestern Relays with a 36.75-metre throw, and a fourth place 33.16-metre throw at the regional championships.

Webb said she originally played softball growing up, and part of it in the outfield which gave her a good throwing arm, but she didn’t know quite how good it was until junior high during track and field.

“They make you do track for two weeks, and being very competitive, I beat the boys throwing javelin,” she said. “So I went to high school and kept at it.”

Among her accolades with the LCHS Rams were a second –place finish at the ASAA Outdoor Provincial Championships in 2017, and a fourth-place finish in the women’s seniors division in 2018.

After placing well at provincials, despite not doing a lot of training for it, she decided to take her skills to the next level by heading south of the border to be part of the track team at Dodge City.

“I knew I could do better. My mark coming here was 37, so I knew I could hit the qualifying mark for nationals, but in Canada, sports isn’t a priority in schooling,” she said. “Also, Canada’s cold, so I followed the heat to the States and found a scholarship to pay for my schooling.”

Now, looking at nationals, which begin May 16, she says preparation includes daily practices, drill work, but less weight training and more work on perfecting techniques and getting herself into top shape.

As for her goals going in?

“Ideally, I’d like to win, but a personal goal will be beating 40 metres,” she said. “After hitting 39, it’s so close that I want to surpass 40 metres in competition.”

To follow her progress, visit goconqs.com and find the Track and Field news tab under Sports.