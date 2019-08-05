Lacombe's Myles Pallister to represent Team Alberta at Canada Cup

Myles Pallister is officially Baseball Canada Cup Championship bound.

The Lacombe native, who currently pitches for the Red Deer Midget AAA 18U Carstar Braves, will be part of Team Alberta at the tournament Aug. 7-11 in Regina, Sask.

Pallister had friends that had also tried out for the team asking if he’d made the cut on July 19 when the roster was announced, and sure enough, he had.

“I went home from practice in Red Deer and got on and saw that I made the team,” he said. “Nobody was home, but I celebrated a little bit by myself.”

Open tryouts were held in a number of cities across the province, followed by a 40-player selection camp in St. Albert.

Pallister, who primarily pitches, wasn’t sure he’d make the team after what he described as a rough first tryout in Red Deer, but he impressed Team Alberta staff enough to be invited to the 40-player selection camp in St. Albert where he secured one of 20 roster spots.

“I had a pretty brutal tryout in Red Deer. I struggled finding my stuff – pitching and all that. It was just in my mind but I had all my buddies from my team there so they helped me,” he said.

“Once I got the callback for the second tryout I felt pretty good. I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it, but I had one of my better tryouts – it was pretty much as good as I could’ve done.”

The Canada Cup Championships feature 10 “all-star” teams from each province with the best 17 and under players from across the country. The tournament is a big one for those with aspirations of taking their baseball careers to the next level, as it is there players are evaluated for Team Canada. Major league and NCAA scouts are also known to be in attendance.

Although Pallister is a multi-sport athlete, he can be counted amongst those looking to go further in baseball than just playing minor ball.

That wasn’t always the case, however, as he once harboured a deam of playing collegiate hockey, and he’s had success on several local teams, including claiming the Rural and Edmonton Midget Hockey League (REMHL) title with the Hockey Central Panthers in 2018 – a team that was formed for players displaced by Red Deer going down to just one midget AAA team.

Over the past year, however, he came to the realization that baseball was where his heart was.

“I just love it. All the other sports felt like something I had to do. Baseball doesn’t feel like work to me,” he said.

“It’s just something I have fun with and I’ve never had that sort of fun with the other sports.”

As such, his goal is to now play ball at the college level somewhere, and he’ll have an opportunity to catch their attention this week at the Canada Cup Championships.

As for what preparation has been for the tournament, Team Alberta wasn’t able to hold practices until Monday in Edmonton, as players were still with their club teams, including Pallister himself who was playing at provincials in Sherwood Park.

He’s been trying to use his practices with the Braves to also get prepared for the tournament.

“Personally, I’ve just been trying to feel good at practices and getting in the mood and (mentally) ready for it,” he said. “I don’t know the other teams well, and I don’t know our team very well either, but I’ve seen some kids on our roster who are very strong players so it’ll be cool to see how we do. I think we’ll have as good a chance as anyone (to win).”

Team Alberta will kick off the tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 7 against Nova Scotia at 11 a.m.

They’ll face Newfoundland and Labrador on Thursday, Aug. 8 and New Burnswick and PEI on Aug. 9.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, they’ll play Manitoba before the playoff rounds begin.

To follow the tournament, visit baseball.ca and find BIGS Seeds Baseball Canada Cup under the championships tab.