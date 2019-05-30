Lacombe Rams girls begin season undefeated

The Lacombe Rams girls soccer team is currently undefeated in the Central Alberta High School Soccer League.

After coming out of their exhibition week with two shutout victories, the Rams doubled up 2-1 on H.J. Cody May 14. Last Wednesday, they defeated the Central Alberta Christian High School (CACHS) Knights at their field 5-2 and improved their record to 2-0.

“The girls did a good job. They moved the ball a little better and had some good touches and when we needed to put the ball in the back of the net,” said Michael Sonnenberg, one of the team’s coaches.

“We had a few players up front who were striking the ball well and putting it in the net.”

Lisanne Weever and Jenica Swartz had two goals apiece, while Alyssa Kanngiesser also added a goal for the Lacombe Rams, and while they were able to find the back of the net, Sonnenberg said their team also was making good use of the field.

“The key was we spread the field well and we moved the ball up field and spent the majority of our time in the offensive end today.”

Annessa Harrod and Cayleigh Scheltus had the goals for CACHS.

The Rams only have about four returning players from last year’s team, mixed in with some who are playing in their first year of soccer ever, however, he said they’ve meshed really well early on in the short CAHSSL season.

As for areas they need to improve on?

“We’re going to have to start communicating better,” he said. “We’re little quiet off-ball, so our off-ball presence and communication is going to be really important.”

CACHS also played on Tuesday against H.J. Cody in Sylvan Lake, while LCHS will host Hunting Hills High School on Friday at MEGlobal Field. Start time is 4:15 p.m.