Lacombe pitcher Myles Pallister commits to Niagara University

Myles Pallister no longer has to worry about what post-graduate life will bring him as he’s committed to pitch for an NCAA Division 1 school.

Surrounded by a group of friends, family and teachers in the Lacombe Composite High School common area, the 17-year-old Grade 12 student signed a letter of intention with Niagara University in Lewiston, New York on Wednesday afternoon.

“I got a text one morning in August and I’ve been talking with them ever since. It felt right to make this decision,” Pallister said. “Everything about it is something I like – it’s in a small town, it’s a great school academically – a great baseball program with great coaches. I’m excited.”

It’s no small feat for a player to sign with a Division 1 school, particularly one who grew up playing in the Lacombe and Red Deer Minor Baseball systems rather than attending a baseball academy school. Last year, of 130 Canadians playing NCAA Division I baseball, just 17 were from Alberta, and just two were freshman, one of which was Sprue Grove’s Ben Erwin who also plays for Niagara.

Over the summer, Pallister pitched with the Red Deer Midget AAA 18U Carstar Braves, when he was named to the Team Alberta roster for the Baseball Canada Cup Championship in Regina. While Alberta placed ninth, Pallister only allowed seven hits, one run and struck out three batters through six innings and had a 1.167 earned run average.

Following that, he received an invited to the Blue Jays Baseball Academy’s Tournament 12 where he played on Team Maroon. Over the course of three innings, he allowed two hits, zero runs and struck our one batter. He threw 83-85 kilometre an hour fastballs for the most part, and topped out at 86.

Pallister has dabbled in other sports, however. In fact, his first dream was to play collegiate hockey, claiming the Rural and Edmonton Midget Hockey League (REMHL) title with the Hockey Central Panthers in 2018. He was also on the LCHS Rams volleyball team that fell to the Lindsay Thurber Raiders in the semifinals Tuesday.

Over the past couple years, however, it became clear to him that baseball is where his true passion lies, and his dream to play college ball is now one that’s come true.

“I love everything about it. It’s a stressful game, but I find it relaxing. It doesn’t feel like work. I’m still a little kid when I’m playing – I love throwing and everything about it. Its just fun,” he said.

“Signing has made me realize that this is real. I’m going to have to go down there in nine months and play against men that are big. My plan is to work as hard as I can in the off season and get ready to go.”

He’s not sure yet whether he’ll play for the Red Deer Midget AAA team again, but he will begin playing with Niagara in the fall of 2020. He hasn’t quite narrowed down what he’ll study, but says he might go into Academic Exploration, which will see him take all the required first-year courses and settle on a major in his second year. Most players commit to four years, but the hope is they’ll only play three before getting drafted into the MLB.

“If this is the last place I go, this is good enough for me,” he said. “But obviously, if you’re still going after high school, you have a dream of playing professional baseball. If the opportunity presents itself, it’s something I want to do, for sure.

“That would be something special.”

