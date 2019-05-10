Lacombe Minor Hockey named Association of the Year

Lacombe Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) is the province’s Minor Hockey Association of the Year.

The award was given out April 28 at the recent Alberta Cup held in Red Deer, and recognizes an association that has “made a significant impact on the game through their day to day operations.”

“We were quite shocked. We didn’t even know we were being nominated so it was quite a surprise for us,” said Lori McCrea, LMHA president. “When you have a group of volunteers who donate their time to make minor hockey work in Lacombe, to be recognized for all your hours of commitment and hard work is quite gratifying. It makes it all worthwhile.”

The award has been given out since 2003 when Rimbey Minor Hockey Association was the recipient. Stettler won the award in 2014, and now LMHA joins what is now a trio of central Albertan awardees.

Minor hockey associations must be nominated and meet Hockey Alberta’s criteria for the award which includes participating as a member in Hockey Alberta meetings, operating over and above guidelines and standards and providing hockey options to grow the game locally, not to mention make an “outstanding contribution” to the community.

Hockey Alberta said LMHA “undertook a number of training opportunities to help in the growth and development of their players and coaches,” and said the association was very engaged. Some of the development opportunities included hosting six professional development coaching clinics, NCCP clinics, hosting a checking session with Lacombe players through their Central Regional Centre, as well as accessing Hockey Alberta’s new Power Edge Pro training sessions.

Other central Alberta award recipients include Player of the year Kason Buffalo-Rain from Maskwacis, Coach of the Year Kent Beagle of Rimbey, and Ally Bendfeld of Innisfail who received the Order of Merit for Coaching/Development.

For more information, visit www.hockeyalberta.ca/members/awards.