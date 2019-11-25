Lacombe Midget A Rockets kicks off season with pair of wins

The Lacombe Fountain Tire Midget A Rockets kicked off their regular season in fine fashion rattling off a pair of wins against CAHL tier one division rivals Cochrane and the Red Deer Can Pro Chiefs.

On Saturday afternoon, the Rockets travelled west to take on a gritty physical Cochrane team. The Rockets started off a bit sluggish in the affair but found their groove and built momentum as the game wore on. Carson D’Onofrio led the team with a strong game in the pipes, stopping 27 of 30 shots and making a couple big saves at critical times as the Rockets prevailed with a big 5-3 road win.

On Sunday afternoon, the Rockets returned to the friendly confines of the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex in Lacombe to take on their rivals to the south, the Red Deer Can Pro Chiefs.

The Rockets again got off to a sluggish start, but the strong goaltending of Jaxon Talsma held the team in through the first 20 minutes. The Rockets came out skating in the second, and started to take control of the game. By the third, the Rockets turned the tide of the game and were well in control of the affair. Any offensive chances the Chiefs could muster were turned away by Talsma, with a few saves falling in the category of “scintillating.”

In the end the Rockets held on to a 3-1 victory and more importantly earned a four-point weekend in their young season.

Next actions for the Rockets will be Sunday Dec. 1 when they travel to Stettler to take on the Lightning.

-Submitted by the Lacombe Fountain Tire Midget A Rockets