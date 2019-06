The Lacombe Dolphins Swim Club hosted their annual Big Splash swim meet at the Kinsmen Aquatic Centre on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

The meet was their first of the season and brought six other swim clubs to Lacombe (Ponoka, Red Deer, Innisfail, Castor, Hanna and Killam) with swimmers participating in a number of different events including individual medley, butterfly, back stroke, breast stroke, freestyle and relay.

For more information on the Lacombe Dolphins Swim Club, visit their website at www.lacombedolphinswimclub.ca.