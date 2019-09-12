Lacombe Dolphins impress at provincial swim championships

The Lacombe Dolphins Swim Club had a great showing at the Alberta Summer Swim Association Provincial Championships in Edmonton on Aug. 16, 17 and 18. We had 27 of our swimmers qualify for provincials this year after a very successful Regional Championships.

Two swimmers won individual provincial medals. Max Ruan won Gold in 7-8 year old 25 meter Fly, while Brady Keller won Silver in 11-12 year old 200-metre Freestyle and Silver in 11-12 year old 400-metre Freestyle.

Two Relay teams won provincial medals as well. Amber Reeves, Rheann Nagel, Daniel Lehr-Nichols and Daniel Stayer won Bronze in the 200-metre Medley Relay. Jordan Beckett, Rheann Nagel, Daniel Lehr-Nichols and Daniel Stayer won Bronze in the 200-metre Freestyle Relay.