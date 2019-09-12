Lacombe Dolphins impress at provincial swim championships

Published on: September 12, 2019 | Last Updated: September 12, 2019 2:40 PM EDT

Brady Keller, 12, of the Lacombe Dolphins Swim Club comes up for air during the butterfly as part of the Boys 100-metre short individual medley during the club's annual Big Splash swim meet on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Kinsmen Aquatic Centre in Lacombe, Alta. Ashli Barrett / jpg, LG

The Lacombe Dolphins Swim Club had a great showing at the Alberta Summer Swim Association Provincial Championships in Edmonton on Aug. 16, 17 and 18.  We had 27 of our swimmers qualify for provincials this year after a very successful Regional Championships.

Two swimmers won individual provincial medals. Max Ruan won Gold in 7-8 year old 25 meter Fly, while Brady Keller won Silver in 11-12 year old 200-metre Freestyle and Silver in 11-12 year old 400-metre Freestyle.

Two Relay teams won provincial medals as well. Amber Reeves, Rheann Nagel, Daniel Lehr-Nichols and Daniel Stayer won Bronze in the 200-metre Medley Relay. Jordan Beckett, Rheann Nagel, Daniel Lehr-Nichols and Daniel Stayer won Bronze in the 200-metre Freestyle Relay.

Max Ruan of the Lacombe Dolphins stands atop the podium at provincials after winning gold in the 7-8 year old 25-metre Fly in August.

Brady Keller of the Lacombe Dolphins stands with the two medals he won at provincials in August. (Supplied)

 

 

