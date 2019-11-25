Lacombe Curling Club wraps annual Seniors Bonspiel

Once again, Lacombe Curling Club was the place to be Nov. 18 – 22 for good curling, great food, fun and camaraderie during the Lacombe Seniors Bonspiel.

This unique event, which consists of four divisions playing a round robin, is highly anticipated each year. Already the event for 2020 has a waiting list!

The teams play one game per day, and are aware of their draw times ahead of time, so they can plan their activities around the schedule. Winners of each round robin game receive $20 and each team also gets a final cash payout based on their division standing. Daily goodies are supplied by curling club members, and a wonderful banquet is served mid-week – catered locally by Leto’s Restaurant. Door prizes are awarded to each team during the banquet – courtesy of the very generous support of local businesses & individuals.

Final standings for each division:

Masters “A”

1. Lyle Lorenz

2. Bill Stewart

3. Al Winslow

4. Orest Phillips

5. Bob Pecharsky

6. Calvin Swarbrick

Mixed

1. Ken Nowochin

2. Dave Williams

3. Ken Brown

4. Cliff Carson

5. Dale Stannard

6. Brian Ziegler

Stick

1. Sharyn Pahl

2. Tom Barker

3. Ralph Scarlett

4. Ken Cookson

5. Ross Pickett

6. Stu Rosling

Masters “B”

1. Gwen Farnsworth

2. Don Gullekson

3. Bill Gibson

4. Doug Amundsen

5. John Stol

6. Ken Hubbard

–Submitted by the Lacombe Curling Club