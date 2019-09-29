Lacombe Composite High School Rams capture Megavolley championship

The Lacombe Composite High School (LCHS) Rams’ senior girls volleyball team made sure their opponents knew whose tournament they were playing in.

The Rams captured the Megavolley tournament championship Saturday evening in the LCHS gymnasium, downing the Androssan Bisons in two straight sets.

The victory proved the team could not only perform on the road, but at home where they’ve struggled so far this season.

“Since the beginning of the year, we’ve been playing fairly well. We had a great time in our first tournament – we were playing some good calibre volleyball. Our second tournament in Sherwood Park we played at a high level and brought home a bronze, but you go through waves in a season and we had two home games where we just didn’t perform very well,” said Head Coach Jay Adamson.

“This weekend, we got consistently better at the things we do really, really well and when we play at the calibre we can, we’re a very good team and it showed in our semifinal and final.”

In the round robin portion of the tournament, the Rams went 3-1, taking all their games in two sets, but pushing the Carpenter High School Spartans to three sets (14-25, 25-22, 15-11) in their lone loss.

They defeated Spruce Grove in their first playoff game, then edged the Notre Dame Cougars in three sets in the semifinals in order to face Androssan in the final. They made no mistake, using their offensive speed to catch their opponents off guard and win in two sets.

“The strength of our team is our offence. I have a lot of girls who can pound the ball – both our setters do an exceptional job of moving the ball around and moving the ball with speed,” he said. “We get tons of one-on-one blocks and no blocks and the girls step up and make sure they get a pass and we make sure we do that.”

A total of 10 teams participated in the tournament, with games split between the LCHS gym and the Lacombe Junior High School gym.

Meadow Lake placed third in the tournament, while Notre Dame finished fourth.

Central Alberta Christian High School (CACHS), meanwhile, finished fourth in their pool in the round-robin with a 2-2 record, but would ultimately fall in the quarter-finals to the Notre Dame Cougars.

The Rams win, however, was particularly memorable for Adamson who is in his fifth year at LCHS, and 15th coaching volleyball.

“It’s great – I’ve been coaching volleyball for 15 years now and I’ve never won a home tournament,” he said. “It takes a lot – we may do a lot (of tournaments) in that we’re doing six, but it’s still only six tournaments and there’s tons of teams vying for that top spot.”

Their last league game will be played this week against Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School, followed by a tournament in Calgary on the weekend.

“We’re going to continue rounding the form and making sure we’re working towards our end goal, which is provincials,” Adamson said.