Lacombe baseball players win with Merchants

Three Lacombe baseball players brought home the provincial championship earlier this week as part of the Innisfail Merchants AAA junior team. The team won gold at the Junior AAA Provincials held on home field by downing the St. Albert Cardnals 13-9.

Ty Wagar pitched in the final game for six innings, and also played short stop during the tournament. Rylan Zens, meanwhile, was the closer and shared time at first base with Brawley Douglas, all pictured.

The team heads to the Western Canadian Championships in St. Albert, Alta. this Friday, Aug. 10.