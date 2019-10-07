Lacombe Bantam Raiders shut out Rocky Rebels in bounce back victory

The Lacombe Bantam Raiders rebounded from a two-game losing streak by shutting out the Rocky Mountain House Rebels.

On the road Saturday, the Raiders defeated the Rebels 31-0 with an offensively strong first half that saw them score all but one of their points.

“It was a good confidence boost after the last two weeks,” said Head Coach Fred Knip. “We made some personnel changes and that seemed to help.”

Ethan Reglin stepped in for Scott Magee at quarterback, while Magee was moved to receiver and safety on defence – a move which proved to

be a remedy for the Raiders’ offensive woes the past two games.

Magee had several key tackles to keep the Rebels off the scoreboard, while Reglin called his own number and scored the Raiders first touchdown towards the end of the first quarter, then converting for the extra two points for an 8-0 lead.

“Scotty has a bullet of a pass and can throw a mile down the field, but sometimes his accuracy is off a bit. Reggie has a softer touch, but his ball placement is somewhat better,” Knip said.

At 6:15 of the second, with the Rebels outside linebackers concerned only with the outside run, Reglin found a wide-open Koden Stott on a tight-end release pass for a 38-yard touchdown, followed by a two-point conversion to increase their lead to 14-0.

Reglin connected with Stott again for his second touchdown on the next possession. Elliot Wyse scored the Raiders final touchdown on the final play of the first half with a 36-yard run into the Rebels end zone and Lacombe took a 30-0 lead into the half.

Their final point wouldn’t be scored until the fourth quarter, where they missed a field goal attempt.

“We still have some work to do, however, today was a good game,” said Knip, noting the team is making progress overall. “Out discipline was better than the last two weeks, we had better motivation this week, however, we still need to do some work on ball control and football sense.

“This is the real game – it’s not an X-box game. Some players still need to realize there are a lot of moving parts on the field.”

The win improved the Raiders record to 3-2 on the Central Alberta Football League season, in a three-way tie for fourth place with the Drumheller Titans and Hunting Hills Junior Lightning, and just ahead of the 2-3 Strathmore Badgers, who they’ll face this Saturday, Oct. 12, in their final home game of the regular season. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at MEGlobal Athletic Park, while entry is $3.

Their final game of the regular season will be in Red Deer against the Notre Dame Junior Cougars at 4:30 p.m. at Great Chief Park.