Lacombe area athletes impress at first-ever Alberta Masters Games
Nearly 20 local area athletes were among 1,000 from across the province that participated in the first ever Alberta Masters Games in Rocky Mountain House Aug. 22-25.
A summer sports competition the 30-plus crowd, it lasted four days and featured 14 different sports from trail running and cycling to hockey, curling and even darts.
“Congratulations to everyone involved in what was a truly masterful Alberta’s Masters Games. Whether you were among the competitors, or working behind the scenes as an organizer or volunteer, you all contributed to the province’s legacy for excellence in sport,” said Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer in a release issued by Alberta Sport Connection Sunday.
“Special thanks also to the Town of Rocky Mountain House and Clearwater County for being such gracious hosts and setting a high bar for future instalments of the Games in other Alberta communities.”
Among top performances of local area athletes was Lacombe’s Susan Macdonald who finished with a gold in the Women’s 60-69 Trail Run with a time of 52:48:22. Diane Hayduk, who’s involved locally with the Bill Nielsen Trail Society, finished second in the Women’s 50-59 Trail Run with a time of 51:31.45.
Wanda Mackinnon of Bentley was part of the second-place team in the Tug of War 30-54 Indigenous sports event. In darts, Dion Pilkington of Lacombe finished second in men’s singles with a score of 41. Kelly , while Kelly Stewart of Blackfalds finished third with a score of 35 in women’s singles.
The Red Deer Crush men’s 50-plus hockey team, which included a few local athletes, capped off an undefeated tournament with a 4-1 gold medal victory over The Rock.
“Alberta Sport Connection (ASC) is proud to support, encourage and develop opportunities for our province’s master-aged athletes to compete and stay active through events like the Masters Games,” said ASC Chair Stephen Norris.”
We know Albertans value sport and these Games helped to highlight the role that sport plays in enhancing quality of life, while supporting local communities through sport tourism.”
For full results visit https://albertasport.ca/alberta-games/alberta-masters-games/
Bentley
Beverly Abt
Cyclo Cross 60+ Female
MTB XCO 60+ Female
Road Race 60+ Female
Adam Hawkings
Slo-Pitch, Mixed tournament – 7th
Wanda Mackinnon
Indigenous Sports, Tug of War 30-54 Female – 2nd
Trevor Matthes
Hockey
Men’s 30-50 years
Blackfalds
Dwayne Roy
Darts (Men’s singles)
Placed 11th with a score of 20
Kelly Stewart
Darts (Women’s singles)
Placed 3rd with a score of 35
Shane Stewart
Archery (Male compound)
Clive
Alan Sutherland
Cycling (Road Race 50-59 Male)
Placed 5th with a score of +05
Lacombe
Kevin Debree
Cycling (Road Race 40-49 Male)
Michael Gouchie
Hockey (Men’s 50+ team event)
Jason Hawkings
Slo-Pitch (Mexed tournament)
Placed 7th
Peter Lawson
Cycling (Road Race 50-59 Male)
Placed 11th with a score of +19
Bonny Leenstra
Golf (Women’s low gross)
Susan Macdonald
Trail Run Female 60-69
Placed 1st with a time of 52:48:22
Diane Hayduk
Trail Run Female 50-59
Placed 2nd with a time of 51:31.45
Dion Pilkington
Men’s singles darts
Placed 2nd with a score of 41
Chuck Pimm
Men’s 50+ hockey
Nancy Smith
Triathlon Female 50-59
Did not score
Tanis Whyte
Triathlon Female 50-59
Did not score
