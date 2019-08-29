Lacombe area athletes impress at first-ever Alberta Masters Games

Nearly 20 local area athletes were among 1,000 from across the province that participated in the first ever Alberta Masters Games in Rocky Mountain House Aug. 22-25.

A summer sports competition the 30-plus crowd, it lasted four days and featured 14 different sports from trail running and cycling to hockey, curling and even darts.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in what was a truly masterful Alberta’s Masters Games. Whether you were among the competitors, or working behind the scenes as an organizer or volunteer, you all contributed to the province’s legacy for excellence in sport,” said Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer in a release issued by Alberta Sport Connection Sunday.

“Special thanks also to the Town of Rocky Mountain House and Clearwater County for being such gracious hosts and setting a high bar for future instalments of the Games in other Alberta communities.”

Among top performances of local area athletes was Lacombe’s Susan Macdonald who finished with a gold in the Women’s 60-69 Trail Run with a time of 52:48:22. Diane Hayduk, who’s involved locally with the Bill Nielsen Trail Society, finished second in the Women’s 50-59 Trail Run with a time of 51:31.45.

Wanda Mackinnon of Bentley was part of the second-place team in the Tug of War 30-54 Indigenous sports event. In darts, Dion Pilkington of Lacombe finished second in men’s singles with a score of 41. Kelly , while Kelly Stewart of Blackfalds finished third with a score of 35 in women’s singles.

The Red Deer Crush men’s 50-plus hockey team, which included a few local athletes, capped off an undefeated tournament with a 4-1 gold medal victory over The Rock.

“Alberta Sport Connection (ASC) is proud to support, encourage and develop opportunities for our province’s master-aged athletes to compete and stay active through events like the Masters Games,” said ASC Chair Stephen Norris.”

We know Albertans value sport and these Games helped to highlight the role that sport plays in enhancing quality of life, while supporting local communities through sport tourism.”

For full results visit https://albertasport.ca/alberta-games/alberta-masters-games/

Bentley

Beverly Abt

Cyclo Cross 60+ Female

MTB XCO 60+ Female

Road Race 60+ Female

Adam Hawkings

Slo-Pitch, Mixed tournament – 7th

Wanda Mackinnon

Indigenous Sports, Tug of War 30-54 Female – 2nd

Trevor Matthes

Hockey

Men’s 30-50 years

Blackfalds

Dwayne Roy

Darts (Men’s singles)

Placed 11th with a score of 20

Kelly Stewart

Darts (Women’s singles)

Placed 3rd with a score of 35

Shane Stewart

Archery (Male compound)

Clive

Alan Sutherland

Cycling (Road Race 50-59 Male)

Placed 5th with a score of +05

Lacombe

Kevin Debree

Cycling (Road Race 40-49 Male)

Michael Gouchie

Hockey (Men’s 50+ team event)

Jason Hawkings

Slo-Pitch (Mexed tournament)

Placed 7th

Peter Lawson

Cycling (Road Race 50-59 Male)

Placed 11th with a score of +19

Bonny Leenstra

Golf (Women’s low gross)

Susan Macdonald

Trail Run Female 60-69

Placed 1st with a time of 52:48:22

Diane Hayduk

Trail Run Female 50-59

Placed 2nd with a time of 51:31.45

Dion Pilkington

Men’s singles darts

Placed 2nd with a score of 41

Chuck Pimm

Men’s 50+ hockey

Nancy Smith

Triathlon Female 50-59

Did not score

Tanis Whyte

Triathlon Female 50-59

Did not score