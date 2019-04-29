Lacoka Locos open season with win streak

The Lacoka Locos midget B team is picking up where they left off last season.

It might be a new year with a large crop of new players, but just four games in to the Central Alberta Lacrosse League (CALL) regular season, they’re already sitting in first place.

Their latest win was a dominant 12-2 victory over the Blackfalds Warriors during a series of home opener games at the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena.

“We’re having another good season,” said Locos coach Gord Kirbyson.

“I’ve got a lot of first years this year, but they’re all great boys and they’re listening well and picking up exactly what I want them to do.”

It helps that many of those first year midgets are from last year’s Bantam team which went through their entire season undefeated, before sweeping the Blackfalds Warriors for the CALL championship, something Kirbyson attributes to how Lacoka works on player development.

“We try to coach them the same way all the way through Lacoka right from novice or tykes to midget,” he said. “That way they’re always progressing but learning the same things – emotions, offence and stuff like that.”

The Locos opened their season on April 12, where they handed the Red Deer Chiefs 1 team a 9-0 defeat, then doubled up on the Red Deer Chiefs 2 team 10-5. Their winning ways continued April 19 in Didsbury and they buried the Didsbury Chargers 11-2.

On Saturday, April 27, they finally held their first home game at the Ponoka Culture and Rec Complex where they won against the Innisfail Phantoms 10-3 and then hit the road against Blackfalds Sunday.

Haiden Gladue-Robinson was their top scorer in that game, accounting for five of their 12 goals, and assisting on another two. Zander Winslow was behind him with two goals and one assist.

Adam Hoag, Adam Mousseau, Ethan Taylor all added a goal and two assists each, while Ash Parent-McKee and Jaymon Kirbyson also added goals.

While the team’s been good offensively, when asked what has been the key to their success early on this season, Kirbyson said it was actually their defence.

“I just try and teach my kids defence first. Good offence comes from good defence,” he said. “Trying to slow the ball down, controlling the floor and having possession of the ball is a huge advantage.”

The Locos midget team next plays on Saturday, May 25 at 3 p.m. at the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex against the Sylvan Lake Buccaneers, and then host the Blackfalds Warriors on May 26 at 3 p .m. in the same location.

The Blackfalds Warriors, who currently sit second in the standing with a 2-1 record, will have a few more games before they face the Locos again, including May 3 against Sylvan Lake at 8:15 p.m. at the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena, May 5 against the Red Deer Midget Chiefs 1 at the Dawe Centre, May 12 on the road against Didsbury and May 25 against the Red Deer Midget Chiefs 2.

Bantams

The Lacoka Locos bantam team is also sitting at the top of the standings with four straight wins, including an 18-2 win against the Innisfail Phantoms Saturday, and a 14-1 win against Blackfalds Sunday.

The team won’t play again until May 11 at 4 p.m. in Stettler.

For full schedule of lacrosse games, visit www.centralalbertalacrosse.com.

