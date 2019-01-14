Fuhrhop tops Farmers, Perepelkin Farmerettes during ‘spiel

Once again, it was Reghan Fuhrhop laying claim to the A event final at the Lacombe Curling Club’s annual Farmers and Farmerettes bonspiel on Saturday.

In a repeat of last year’s final, his team once again defeated Lacombe’s Lyle Lorenz team, marking the third consecutive year Fuhrhop has won the A event final.

“It wasn’t too bad. We had a little bit of slow start,” he said. “It was pretty tight, and then we broke it open in the sixth when we got three.”

It was that end that secured their victory.

“He (Lorenz) came in trying to freeze into the forefoot and he just chopped it off and I had an open hit for three,” he said. “Had he made it, it would’ve been a steal.”

It wasn’t there only close game of the tournament, as their semifinal victory over Darwin Fuller saw them draw for two in the eighth end to advance.

He credited his team, and sponsor D & M Concrete for the success this year.

On the ladies side, it was Lacombe’s Gail Perepelkin who toppled last year’s winner Mareena Conrad.

It was a close game for the first four ends, despite her team jumping to an early 4-0 lead. By the fifth end, Conrad’s team tied the game, but the next end would seal their fate as Perepelkin doubled their score to make it 8-4, and added an extra point in the final end to finish 9-4.

“We got lucky,” she said. “They missed, and if they hadn’t of missed, it would’ve been closer.”

It was the first Farmers and Farmerettes bonspiel she’d ever taken part of.

“It was a new thing. I’ve never curled every day of the week. It’s tiring – we’re older, but it was a great tournament. Great teams and lots of fun ladies out there.”

For her, the most memorable part of the tournament was the shoot out, one many in attendance likely concurred with.

In the shootout, first place went to the Rick David team, followed by Don Atkinson and Bob Schiltz.

Bill Gibson won in the B event, Ken Chessor took the C event and Kelly McCollough the D event.

The curling season, however, is far from over. The Lacombe Curling Club will host the Ladies Open bonspiel Feb. 8-10. Registration will only be available to the first 24 teams to register. The entry fee is $220, and those interested can contact the curling club at (403)782-6277.

The curling club will also host the Rod Oberg Memorial Men’s Open Feb. 22-24, and the Mixed Doubles Bonspiel March 8-10.