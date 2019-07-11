Brady McKinlay tops Lacombe Men's Open golf tournament
The youngest of competitors in the Lacombe Men’s Open claimed the championship in his first appearance in the tournament.
Fresh off a third place finish at the Alberta Junior Championships, Brady McKinlay, 18, proved he could play with the men as well, where he won 4 and 3 in the morning and 3 and 2 in the last round.
The key, he said, was tweaks to his putting – not to mention familiarity with the home course.
“I didn’t putt well at the Alberta Junior, and then came here and did a putter switch and didn’t miss a putt on eight feet,” he said. “I know the course pretty well because I’ve played here since I was probably five years old and I play here every day so knowing how to play the course helps. I think it was just hitting the ball solid and making lots of putts.”
Play was briefly stopped in the championship match due to a storm that rolled in, however, it didn’t change McKinlay’s lead once they headed back out onto the course for the last few holes.
Right behind him was a fellow young Lacombe golfer in 19-year-old Chase Broderson, followed by consolation winner Chad Cargill and medal play winner Brett Mcelroy.
“Chase and I have been buddies for awhile – we challenged each other in junior golf all the way up and now were playing in men’s events,” he said. “It’s fun to play each other and beat all the old guys.”
Last week at the Alberta Junior Championships, McKinlay was also in the mix for the championship heading into the final round. He led through the first nine, but slipped in the back half. He still finished +3, and secured a spot as part of the Alberta Interprovincial team that will compete at the Canadian Juniors in New Brunswick in August.
Before then, he’s taking a brief break before the Sun Life Financial Alberta Men’s Amateur Championship at the Wolf Creek Golf Resort July 16-19 in Ponoka, followed by the Junior Markus Cup in Edmonton.
Lacombe Men’s Open results
Championship Flight
Winner- Brady Mckinlay
Runner Up- Chase Broderson
Consolation Winner- Chad Cargill
Medal Play Winner- Brett Mcelroy
First Flight
Winner- Lorne Riffin
Runner Up- George Saganis
Consolation Winner- Gary Flemmin
Medal Play Winner- Brody Knight
Second Flight
Winner- Perry Mckinlay
Runner Up- Greg Pecharsky
Consolation Winner- Al Winslow
Medal Play Winner- Ryan Macdougal
Third Flight
Winner- Dana Nolan
Runner Up- Jim Olson
Consolation Winner- Dave Kierluk
Medal Play Winner- Larry William
Fourth Flight
Winner- Kevin Redelback
Runner Up- Tim Oldford
Consolation Winner- Rick Slater
Medal Play Winner- Dylan Little
