Brady McKinlay tops Lacombe Men's Open golf tournament

The youngest of competitors in the Lacombe Men’s Open claimed the championship in his first appearance in the tournament.

Fresh off a third place finish at the Alberta Junior Championships, Brady McKinlay, 18, proved he could play with the men as well, where he won 4 and 3 in the morning and 3 and 2 in the last round.

The key, he said, was tweaks to his putting – not to mention familiarity with the home course.

“I didn’t putt well at the Alberta Junior, and then came here and did a putter switch and didn’t miss a putt on eight feet,” he said. “I know the course pretty well because I’ve played here since I was probably five years old and I play here every day so knowing how to play the course helps. I think it was just hitting the ball solid and making lots of putts.”

Play was briefly stopped in the championship match due to a storm that rolled in, however, it didn’t change McKinlay’s lead once they headed back out onto the course for the last few holes.

Right behind him was a fellow young Lacombe golfer in 19-year-old Chase Broderson, followed by consolation winner Chad Cargill and medal play winner Brett Mcelroy.

“Chase and I have been buddies for awhile – we challenged each other in junior golf all the way up and now were playing in men’s events,” he said. “It’s fun to play each other and beat all the old guys.”

Last week at the Alberta Junior Championships, McKinlay was also in the mix for the championship heading into the final round. He led through the first nine, but slipped in the back half. He still finished +3, and secured a spot as part of the Alberta Interprovincial team that will compete at the Canadian Juniors in New Brunswick in August.

Before then, he’s taking a brief break before the Sun Life Financial Alberta Men’s Amateur Championship at the Wolf Creek Golf Resort July 16-19 in Ponoka, followed by the Junior Markus Cup in Edmonton.

Lacombe Men’s Open results

Championship Flight

Winner- Brady Mckinlay

Runner Up- Chase Broderson

Consolation Winner- Chad Cargill

Medal Play Winner- Brett Mcelroy

First Flight

Winner- Lorne Riffin

Runner Up- George Saganis

Consolation Winner- Gary Flemmin

Medal Play Winner- Brody Knight

Second Flight



Winner- Perry Mckinlay

Runner Up- Greg Pecharsky

Consolation Winner- Al Winslow

Medal Play Winner- Ryan Macdougal

Third Flight

Winner- Dana Nolan

Runner Up- Jim Olson

Consolation Winner- Dave Kierluk

Medal Play Winner- Larry William

Fourth Flight

Winner- Kevin Redelback

Runner Up- Tim Oldford

Consolation Winner- Rick Slater

Medal Play Winner- Dylan Little