Blackfalds Wranglers split road wins over weekend

The Blackfalds Senior AA Wranglers managed to bounce back on the road after falling in their first game of 2020.

On Saturday, the Wranglers lost 7-3 to the Bonnyville Senior Pontiacs, but managed to edge the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs 5-4 in the extra frame Sunday in Fort Saskatchewan.

The Chiefs opened the score 1:33 seconds into the game on a goal by Justin Ferris. Brett Dubuc would score their second goal 36 seconds into the second period.

The Wranglers, however, finally had momentum swing in their favour at 15:15 of the frame when Garrett Glasman scored on the powerplay, and Shane Goodrunning would add a second goal about four minutes later to tie the game. Jarid Hauptman would respond 31 seconds later, but before the period was out, Goodrunning found the back of the net for a second time to even the score 3-3.

Midway through the third, Glasman got his second of the game and gave the Wranglers their first lead of the game, but it was short lived as Ferris beat goaltender Gingras to tie the game again and send it into overtime.

Fortunately, with just 44 seconds left in the extra frame, Dusten Villeneuve scored to capture a 5-4 victory and improve their record to 5-8-1-1.

In Friday’s game, the Wranglers outshot Bonnyville 74-34, but fell 7-3.

Brady Porter had two powerplay goals in the loss, and Justin Lowry scored once at even strength for the Wranglers. Goaltender Adam Gingras made 17 of 23 saves, and Cody Nicolay made six of seven.

Coltan Buchta (1G, 1 SHG), Denis Cadrin (2 G), Tayon Metzler (2 PPG), and Lucas Isley had the goals for Bonnyville. Eric Szudor made 71 of 74 saves.

The Blackfalds Wranglers will now play on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m. in Bentley when they’ll host the 8-4-0-0 Daysland Northstars.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, they’ll wrap up the regular season against the Red Deer Rustlers at the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena. Puck drop is at 3:30 p.m.