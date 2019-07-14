Blackfalds Silverbacks claim top spot in the north in final game of RMLL regular season

The Blackfalds Silverbacks are the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League’s kings in the north – at least for the regular season.

The battle for top spot came down to a Saturday afternoon game between the Silverbacks and the Edmonton Warriors at the Blackfalds Multi-plex Arena, where the Silverbacks would edge their opponents 45 seconds into overtime for a 5-4 victory.

“It was intense, but it’s been that way with these guys all year – one or two goal games,” said Silverbacks goalie Collin Lampard. “We’re really happy.

“We shut down their big shooters. They’ve got four guys who can really put it in the net at any given time and we were able to keep those guys out and we really got after them.”

Davis Reykdal opened the scoring for the Silverbacks midway through the opening frame for the lone goal of the period. Just two minutes into the second Scott Ebbert whipped the ball past Warriors netminder Shawn Siegers to put the ‘Backs up 2-0.

Lampard attributed their start to their transition game.

“We moved the ball really well today,” he said. “We caught them off guard a couple times and were able to bury them and that gave us the early lead.”

However, the Silverbacks would then get into a bout of penalty trouble, and the Warriors Peter Grigg and Shaun Wilhelm scored twice in three and a half minutes to tie the game 2-2. The Silverbacks pushed through the adversity, however, and it paid off through the efforts of Brandyn Blain as he got in close and slipped the ball over the shoulder of Siegers to retake the lead.

Reykdal would add another goal for the Silverbacks just before the midway mark of the period, but then desperation set in for the Warriors, and they pressed harder, with Wilhelm scoring his second of the game, followed shortly by Grigg’s second goal to tie the game once more.

With just 2:28 left in regulation time, Grigg struck again to give the Warriors their first lead of the game, but 50 seconds later, a full second-effort by Kane Weik saw the Silverbacks tie it up and force overtime.

Although the first 30 seconds of the extra frame were all Warriors, but a turnover saw the home team head the other way and Kevin Brown made no mistake, scoring on a diving play in front of the net to win the game and give the Silverbacks first seed in the playoffs.

The result is opposite of what happened last season with the two teams, where the Warriors edged the Silverbacks in the regular season and knocked them out of the playoffs. The hope is by securing first place this time, they’ll be the ones coming out on top when the north division final starts in Blackfalds next weekend.

“We’re jacked right up,” said Lampard. “We’ve got a bunch of pieces coming back that we were missing this weekend, including four of our top six scorers, so we’re really looking to fill the net up.”

Schedule dates and times to be announced.