Letters Jan. 24 - Change of perspective with pipelines in Canada

Dear Editor,

Remember how before our last provincial election our premier promised to help change the weather if she were elected?

Well, the weather continues to change even though the government is doings its utmost to stop it from changing. It is using borrowed money and carbon taxes to bribe industries to shut down the cleanest coal plants in the world and discourage oil production at Ft. McMurray.

Have you ever wondered why , for at least 45 years, underground pipelines were considered the best and safest way to move our oil and gas to market? It was a no-brainer, and all provinces welcomed these pipelines crossing their borders.

Then suddenly things changed. Pipelines in Canada have become the most dangerous. Oil tankers on the east coast are welcome but on the west coast are prohibited.

Pipelines in Quebec are polluters but raw sewage dumped into the St. Lawrence is OK. Tankers on the west coast are a danger to the environment but the raw sewage from B.C.’s biggest cities is OK.

Have you ever wondered how such drastic change would happen? I encourage you to attend the UCP fundraiser on Jan. 31st. I realize its a fundraiser and you may not be a UCP supporter, but the admission fee is cheap compared to admission to most other functions.

You will be treated to a nutritious meal and a renowned guest speaker that will explain why Alberta finds itself the ugly duckling in this great country of Canada.

In closing, I want to remind us that Trudeau was going to reunite Canada and Notley was going to make us greener than B.C. Both promises have gone up in smoke. Canada has never been more divided, province against province, and all the cold shoulders that Alberta is experiencing have made our climate simultaneously colder and hotter.

You are also reminded that the meal portion of your ticket will be refunded. To purchase tickets, phone 403-350-8014.

-George Friesen,

Lacombe, Alta.

A way to help those needing assistance

Dear Editor,

As caring individuals, we owe it to the less fortunate to attempt to ease their burden.

At times, these individuals have no home, no income or health benefits, due to callous ex-husbands or wives who forget their marriage obligation. These actions leave their spouses unable to pay rent, pay utilities, medical expenses, or for food, et cetera.

We, as outstanding citizens, could offer these individuals a home, food, in exchange for them to be a nanny for children or senior parents.

Also, these individuals could complete household chores such as laundry, cleaning, cooking meals or doing errands for their family. Perhaps they may pay them a small amount of spending money as an honorarium.

These individuals could post a memo on the bulletin board in front of the Lacombe Memorial Centre, Lacombe Arena, or at Sobeys store offering services or requesting assistance. The way of requesting or offering help is free. This agreement would benefit all individuals concerned in a positive way.

-Joyce Redekopp,

Lacombe, Alta.

Suits and Boots and a voice

Dear Editor,

For too long, the working people of Alberta’s resource towns like Lacombe haven’t had a real voice in the political decisions directly affecting their lives, and livelihoods – about pipeline projects, new mines, forestry tenures.

That’s not only a tragedy for Lacombe; it’s a travesty for resource development across Canada.

Last spring, we launched Suits and Boots to change that. Founded by six people in April, we have since grown to more than 3,200 people across Canada – Suits in offices and Boots out in the field alike doing the important work that makes Canada such a prosperous nation.

We have held rallies and flown banners over Parliament. We have written senators asking them to kill the current version of Bill C-69 and send back to the House of Commons so this flawed attempt at reworking Canada’s environmental assessment regulations can be redone. We have sat down with politicians in our capital to call for change. We have been invited to the Prime Minister’s Office to hear our side of the story.

We have been constructive, offering solutions and ensuring the perspectives of resource sector working Canadians finally gain a voice.

We have an impact. Because you now have a voice.

We have only been successful because 3,200 Canadians have signed on to get involved – writing letters to senators and MPs, showing up at events, and lending their support.

Bill C-69 will soon be going before the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee. The fate of Canada’s resource sector hangs in the balance. Now is the time we need our voice. Now is the time for Lacombe and other resource towns across Canada stand up, be counted, and speak up.

We can help you do that. If you’re interested, visit suitsandboots.ca to read more, and make your voice heard in Ottawa.

– Rick Peterson,

Suits and Boots Founder,

Edmonton