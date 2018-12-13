Letters Dec. 13 - Alberta Party caucus punches above its weight

Dear Editor,

As the fall session of the Alberta Legislature wrapped up, most Albertans likely had their heads full of words emanating from Political Action Committee ads funded by dark corporate money.

But while the official opposition was putting up a façade of memes and half-truths, the Alberta Party (ABP) caucus was fighting daily for Albertans while the NDP government raced to push through a large slate of bills.

Our three MLAs worked diligently to hold the government accountable in all areas, as effective legislative teams must be able to address the myriad of matters that affect the people of this province.

While the leader of the UCP has called the debate of non-economic issues “distraction tactics,” our MLAs were not afraid to delve into areas ranging from health care to animal protection.

But perhaps the most flattering approval of the Alberta Party comes via the official opposition itself, the members of which repeatedly take claim for work done by the ABP. Greg Clark was the first to call for an oil production curtailment, while Karen McPherson proposed an amendment to ensure doctors found guilty of sexual assault would permanently lose their Alberta licence (a motion claimed to be by the UCP by several MLAs in letters to their constituents) among other nuanced amendments to Bill 21.

Karen also introduced Bill 209, which aims to address chronic under and unemployment seen throughout Alberta.

But efforts to ensure Albertans have an effective check to government policies were not always welcomed by the NDP and UCP.

We saw a shocking move of collusion between the NDP and UCP, which saw debate concerning the memberships of important committees shut down. In instantly closing this debate via an obscure standing order, the two large parties ensured that neither the ABP nor independent MLAs could propose alterations to committee memberships.

Shutting out all-party representation on pivotal committees is not open and transparent governance, but a move negotiated in the back halls of the Legislature for the purpose of keeping groups like the ABP out.

This is the exact same kind of entitlement that Albertans saw in the dying days of the Progressive Conservative government, and thoroughly rejected at the polls in 2015.

Despite such challenges, the entire Alberta Party, including its volunteers, members, staff, candidates, MLAs, and leadership team, stand ready to fight for Alberta and unravel the complex challenges that face our province. This isn’t about throwing more or less money at the existing status quo, but pragmatically tackling issues through the use of data, research, and consultation.

I invite all residents of Lacombe-Ponoka, regardless of political affiliation, to reach out to me with any questions they may have at myles.chykerda@albertaparty.ca or www.chykerda.ca and wish a Merry Christmas and happy holiday season to all!

-Myles Chykerda,

Lacombe, Alta.

Let’s end 2018 on the right note

Dear Editor,

During the hustle and bustle of our everyday responsibility of working to provide for our families adequately, we at times become overwhelmed with all the responsibilities.

It is well noted that Christmas, New Year’s Eve, school and college graduation are the ponderous time when the most fatalities occur whether it be farm accidents, motor vehicle accidents, drugs, alcohol, domestic abuse or children not being cared or supervised adequately.

To conclude, in my opinion, we as citizens of Lacombe at this festive time of year must strive to ensure the 2018 year ends with a reduced number of fatalities, making 2018 a year to be recognized as prestigious.

-Joyce Redekopp,

Lacombe, Alta.

Re: Let’s not pretend posties don’t get a plethora of perks

Dear Editor,

First off, I would like to say to Ashli Barrett, please do a little homework before you put that pen to paper.

First off, any morning, go behind the post office where we all park, count how many swanky vans you see. I will tell you none cause we all use our own vehicles, pay our own insurance, repair and fuel up.

Yes we do have good dental and health plans – funny thing is my husband has the same or similar plan and he works for a company, not Canada Post.

Also, about the simple cut on the hand, I think you may be understating this a bit. I worked this past summer with a broken toe and was offered no help nor did I ask for it. Helpers are not just given out to everyone, only those who need it.

As for the mail not making it (through), you were concerned with parcels and such, well before you wrote this little story of yours, we had been checking parcels because they all have delivery dates on them. They were coming two to three days before this date. In my opinion, there is no backlog.

We work hard some days longer than we are paid for. We try hard to get you guys your mail and parcels but it’s people like you that make us look bad.

Why don’t you come for a ride one day and see what we do – you might have to write a new story.

-Bonnie McMillen,

Lacombe, Alta.

State has no business in the bank accounts of the nation

Dear Editor,

Justin Trudeau should have Statistics Canada discontinue the long census.

Statistics Canada says they need the information gathered with a long census form to help government make informed social programs and industry to make sound decisions. Industry is quite capable of gathering its own information, which is less convoluted than anything gathered through the long census.

When Justin’s dad, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was justice minister, he said that the state had no business in the bedrooms of the nation. All of us who do not trust the government are saying that the state has no business in the bank accounts of the nation.

-George Friesen,

Lacombe, Alta.