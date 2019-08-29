Letters August 29 - Bouquet of thanks

Published on: August 29, 2019 | Last Updated: August 22, 2019 8:09 PM EDT
Share Adjust Comment Print

Dear Editor,

I would like to give a bouquet to the staff at the Lacombe Volunteer Fire Department for doing an education class at the lacombe school and the public ensuring the residents are safe in their home, business and care facilities.

-Joyce Redekopp,
Lacombe

Comments