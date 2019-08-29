Letters August 29 - Bouquet of thanks Lacombe Letters to the Editor More from Lacombe Letters to the Editor Published on: August 29, 2019 | Last Updated: August 22, 2019 8:09 PM EDT Share Adjust Comment Print Dear Editor,I would like to give a bouquet to the staff at the Lacombe Volunteer Fire Department for doing an education class at the lacombe school and the public ensuring the residents are safe in their home, business and care facilities.-Joyce Redekopp, Lacombe Lacombe Bantam Raiders gear up for season Lacombe Composite High School Rams ready for another football seasons charge
