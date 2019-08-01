Letters Aug. 1 - We are privileged
Dear Editor,
The author of the July 25 letter “Seek first to understand” infers that I am privileged.
I agree.
Every morning when I wake I thank God for the privilege of being born in this great country. He should also feel privileged. There are only limited countries in the world where you can still be born into poverty and become incredibly rich by old-age.
I also agree that a successful democracy depends on an informed citizenry and the freedom to discuss alternate views. Therefore I am offering to meet with him to dialogue about our Indigenous people. He needs only to choose the time and the place. I would even offer my home or suggest that any coffee shop would also do.
-George Friesen,
Lacombe, Alta.
