Letters April 25 - Lacombe council is suffering from tax blindness

It seems to me that many of the amenities that the City of Lacombe calls theirs have been initiated by its citizens – members of clubs such as the Kinsmen, Lions, Rotary and ideas from other organizations who believe these new amenities will benefit the city and the people living here.

City council is all for any project that doesn’t cost them any money. However, when it comes to stepping up and giving monetary support, they seem to be more concerned one person in town might complain about their taxes rather than looking at all the positives a new facility would bring to the city. It maybe is just me, but every time something new is suggested for our city, council pulls out the old tax card – their favourite tactic, telling us how much our taxes will have to be increased and scaring us into submission.

This city needs a new arena, a performing arts centre, a field house, an Abbey type centre, a water park for kids 5+ with waterslides, just to mention a few things. We have groups of citizens passionate about providing Lacombe with added attractions and new facilities. Yet, it is a battle to get council to move off of their “tax” blindness.

I’m as concerned about taxes as anyone in town, but here’s what I’m getting at: when the new swimming pool you can’t dive into was built, there was suppose to be waterslides installed as well. The council at the time kept saying: “it’s coming.” My kids are in their 30’s now, there’s still no waterslide. Will it be another 30 years from now and still no performing arts centre. I’d really like to buy tickets for an event there before it’s too late. Why doesn’t council have any of these facilities that I mentioned on their Ten Year Plan list? What is on this list?

Do things right. It shouldn’t have to be a bandage solution to an operating room problem. C4 has been fundraising and hosting events for six years now to raise money for a permanent home for Lacombe’s performing arts. What has it gotten them? Disappointment and feelings of abandonment.

It’s great to have an attraction like historic downtown Lacombe that we and the Fathers of Confederation can enjoy, but we need the Fathers of Lacombe to give the people that are alive and living here something new to enjoy.

One of the councilors stated himself that it would be better to build a new building from scratch than buying the church. Hey – I agree!

-Arnie MacAskill,

Lacombe, Alta.

Bouquet of thanks

I would like to give a bouquet to Edgar and Bettty Kuepfer. They are both always willing to assist friends and acquaintances with driving them places and being a good neighbour, assisting whenever required.

I would like to send a bouquet to Pearl Babich for her kind gesture of assisting acquaintances with finances, baking for them, cooking meals, et cetera.

-Joyce Redekopp,

Lacombe, Alta.

Lacombe Fish Fry

The 79 members of the Father Albert Lacombe Council 8969 of the Knights of Columbus would like to thank the citizens of Lacombe and surrounding area for their support of the annual “Fish Fry” held at St. Stephen Church, located at 5128-53 St. on the 2019 Fridays’ of Lent.

Lacombe 8969 Council is one of 15,900 councils with membership in excess of 1.9 million in: Canada, U.S., Philippines, Mexico, Poland, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Panama, the Bahamas, Virgin Islands, Cuba, Guatemala, Guam, Saipan, Lithuania, Ukraine and South Korea.

Thanks to the efforts of Father Michael J. McGivney, assistant pastor of St. Mary’s Church in New Haven and some of his parishioners, the Connecticut state legislature on March 29, 1882, officially chartered the Knights of Columbus as a fraternal benefit society. The order is still true to its founding principles of charity, unity and fraternity.

The Knights was formed to render financial aid to members and their families. Mutual aid and assistance are offered to sick, disabled and needy members and their families. Social and intellectual fellowship is promoted among members and their families through educational, charitable, religious, social welfare, war relief and public relief works.

Our charitable activities encompass an almost infinite variety of local, national and international projects. From international charitable partnerships with Special Olympics, the Global Wheelchair Mission and Habitat for Humanity to our own Food for Families and Coats for Kids projects and other local charities, the opportunity to work together with fellow Knights and their families is virtually endless. In 2017, the Knights of Columbus set a new all-time record for the 19th consecutive year. Our charitable donations increased from $177 million in 2016 to a new total of $185,652,989 in 2017. In addition, we achieved our highest level of charitable service in 2017, volunteering more than 75 million hours of service.

-Raymond Cyr Grand Knight,

On behalf of the Knights 8969 Lacombe