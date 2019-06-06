Orr: Getting Alberta back on track

This week was the beginning of a new era for Albertan taxpayers, job creators, and workers.

But first, on behalf of the entire UCP Caucus, I would like Albertans to know how proud we are of the women and men fighting the devastating forest fires throughout Northern Alberta. These women and men are some of the finest Albertans our province has to offer. There is no greater way to be an Albertan then to help a neighbor in need.

We would like to send our condolences to the families of those who have been evacuated and those who have lost their homes. Our Caucus is thinking of you every day.

This week the UCP government introduced four Bills aimed at getting Albertans of all ages back to work.

Bill 1: An Act to Repeal the Carbon Tax is on the brink of being passed which will save Albertan families and small businesses thousands of dollars.

This legislation will help fix the fiscal mess that the previous NDP government left us with and be another much-needed addition to the litany of job-creating policies that will be passed by this government in the coming weeks.

Also, within the Chamber this week, House Leader Jason Nixon proposed several changes to the Standing Orders of the Legislative Assembly in order to improve decorum and restore trust in the minds of Albertans.

We were also please to work with our colleagues across the aisle to unanimously recognized the destructive nature of Bills C-48 and C-69 championed by the Trudeau Liberals.

These Anti-Alberta Bills are more proof that the prime Minister does not have the best interest of Albertans in mind – or the best interest of Canadians considering the economic benefits that the oil sands in Alberta brings into the rest of the country.

In addition to recognizing Prime Minister Trudeau’s damaging policies, Alberta Minister of Energy Sonia Savage payed a trip to Ottawa on behalf of all Albertans to show our support for the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

Our ‘Yes to TMX’ campaign will help show the Trudeau Liberals that Alberta has woken up from its economic slumber of the previous government.

Albertans voted overwhelmingly for positive change. With record voter turnout, 55 per cent of the vote and the most votes cast for a single party in Alberta history, our new government has a historic mandate to get Alberta back on track – by creating jobs, growing the economy, and standing up for a fair deal for Alberta.

