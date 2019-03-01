Orr: Continuing to stand up for central Albertans' concerns

The Legislative Assembly of Alberta will reconvene in the House at 3 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019.

The government will present a throne speech at that time.

After that, it is not clear what will happen.

The regular session of the legislature may begin the next day, or the government my drop the writ and the House will dissolve.

Until that day, I will continue to speak up on behalf of Lacombe-Ponoka citizens and their concerns.

The big issues I hear from constituents are about the need to get Alberta rolling again; we need to kick-start our economy by declaring Alberta open for business again. Strong businesses create well paying jobs for families so that people can get back to work and get their lives back together.

Alberta needs a pipeline, regardless of what foreign-funded environmental/economic sabotagers say. I will continue to make that argument. We need to terminate the economically repressive carbon tax that has done nothing to protect the environment.

Alberta will not get back to work again until we have a tax and regulatory framework that welcomes investment and job creators as partners in building Alberta.

People are clear that they want to see improvements in health care. Surgery wait times still are getting longer, despite the millions of dollars being thrown at it. The solution is not more money, nor is it less.Your official opposition has been clear, we will not reduce health funding below current levels. But we will seek the advice of front line health workers to grasp the improvements and efficiencies that they identify. We will seek to reduce the massive administrative redundancy in our system.

Central Albertans have been treated as second-class citizens for years with regard to health care funding. I will continue to speak up to government and caucus on that issue. Yes, we still need a catheterization unit at Red Deer to reduce heart patient risk and deaths.

Central Albertans want to be heard and considered, not ignored, with regard to the Bighorn land use policy. I have spoken and written about this and will continue to do so until we get a fair process.

Central Albertans are beyond tired of being victimized by revolving door drug-addicted criminals. It is time the Alberta government takes a serious look at how we do policing in this province. It is yet another way in which we default to let Ottawa control our lives instead of managing our own destiny.

Albertan’s have historically been determined and innovative enough to turn tough times to our advantage. We did not become the economic engine of Canada by whining. We roll up our sleeves, go to work, find new ways to work, challenge our detractors and make Alberta the very best there is of

Canada.

We can do it again, and we will.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact my officer at Lacombe.ponoka@assembly.ab.ca or call 403 782 7725.