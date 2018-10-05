MP Report: Fixing Trudeau’s pipeline failures

Four weeks after the Federal Court struck down the Trans Mountain expansion project, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals still have no plan of action to get the Trans Mountain pipeline completed.

We still have no timeline for construction, no timeline for completion, and no timeline for the thousands of jobs this project will create. In fact, on Oct. 3, 2018, the Liberals announced that they would not be appealing the Federal Court of Appeal ruling.

Instead, they intend to re-initiate Phase III consultations with all 117 Indigenous groups impacted by the project. This additional consultative process will only delay construction. Canadian families cannot wait until next year for a plan. For the workers and communities affected by Justin Trudeau’s failure, every day counts.

Before Justin Trudeau became prime minister, we had three private companies willing to invest more than $30 billion to build three, nation-building projects that would have created tens of thousands of jobs and generated billions in economic activity. Now that Justin Trudeau is prime minister, we have none.

The only thing that has changed between then – when pipelines were proposed, approved, and actually built – and now – when pipelines are suffocated to death by government overreach and incompetence – is Justin Trudeau becoming prime minister of Canada.

Last week, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer unveiled our plan to get the Trans Mountain expansion built, to reverse Justin Trudeau’s disastrous policies and make Canada a place where energy investments are encouraged.

Our plan is comprehensive and makes use of every possible tool government has at its disposal. A Conservative Government in 2019 will:

Repeal the Liberal Carbon Tax

Repeal Bill C-69, the Anti-Pipeline Bill

End the ban on shipping traffic on the North Coast of British Columbia

Enact legislation that will Clarify the roles of proponents and governments that are involved in consultations; ensure that standing is given only to those with expertise or who are directly impacted by the project in order to end foreign-funded interference in regulatory hearings; and provide certainty to investors on approval timelines and schedules.

Use the federal declaratory power to declare a major project ‘for the general advantage of Canada’ under Section 92.10 of the Constitution Act, 1867, where we deem it necessary for future projects.

Canada’s Conservatives are committed to getting the pipeline built, putting Canadians back to work and encouraging investment in our country. The Trudeau Liberals have no plan and appear to have no interest in resolving this pipeline crisis. As the Member of Parliament for Red Deer – Lacombe, I will continue to champion for all projects shelved by the Liberals – Trans Mountain, Northern Gateway and Energy East.

