Calkins: Justin Trudeau, Gerry Butts and the Liberal cover-up

It was reported last week that the Prime Minister’s Office had interfered in an ongoing criminal prosecution by pressuring the then-Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to drop the charges laid against Quebec-based firm SNC-Lavalin. When she refused, she was fired from her position and replaced in what some are calling a blatant act of political interference and corruption on the part of the Prime Minister and his Government.

Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are now covering up this scandal any which way they can. They are refusing to answer direct questions, placing blame on others, and blocking the Justice Committee from conducting a meaningful and in-depth investigation into this affair. Now the Prime Minister’s right-hand man, Gerald Butts has resigned while still insisting that they have done nothing wrong amidst growing evidence that the Liberals pressured Jody Wilson-Raybould about the SNC-Lavalin case. This is the clearest indication yet that there is much more to the SNC-Lavalin Affair than has come to light so far.

While the Liberals will continue to deter any efforts to bring truth and transparency to this scandal, Canada’s Conservatives will be pursuing all legal options to hold Justin Trudeau accountable for this coverup and get Canadians the answers they deserve.

Trudeau’s significant efforts to cover up the SNC-Lavalin affair are in stark contrast to his apathy and dislike for Canada’s oil and gas sector, which he has undermined repeatedly rather than helped these past few years.

But instead of supporting the thousands of Canadians who work in oil and gas and standing in solidarity with the dozens of vehicles rallying to Ottawa this week, Trudeau will be focused on further damage control and coverups.

In truth, this scandal should come as little surprise to most Canadians who are growing tired of Justin Trudeau’s broken promises, mistakes and arrogance towards everyday families and the struggles they face. The policies of this Liberal Government are hurting families through tax hikes, massive deficits, job losses, and Justin Trudeau’s misplaced priorities that are clearly not in the interests of ordinary Canadians.