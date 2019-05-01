Barrett: Trudeau and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad weekend

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau woke up late last week with his party about three points behind the Conservative Party of Canada.

He was still feeling the effects of his booting of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott out of caucus, and newer reports he was being partisan in appointing judges and it must’ve really got in his head, because he was about to have a terrible, horrible, no good ,very bad weekend.

He sat alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussing trade and international affairs and rather than everyone focusing on his socks, they focused on him mistakenly referencing China instead of Japan – twice.

While he loves China despite their retaliation over the Huawei affair, Japan doesn’t exactly love China. It was embarrassing, both for him and for others to watch and it soon became clear that this was going to be a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad weekend.

But he inwardly blamed former prime minister Stephen Harper, comforted himself with the thought of Andrew Scheer’s lack of climate change plan, and repeated his mantra about how the Liberals have helped the middle class and tried to move forward from the mistake.

Social media, however, wouldn’t soon forget, so he thought he might give the masses something new to talk about by visiting the flooding areas of Constance Bay, Ontario. He’d take a few selfies, and make himself out to be a hardworking hero, helping with filling sand bags and surely that would turn his weekend around.

While making sure the press caught what he was doing with a photo op, slowing down the moving of sand bags, however, some disgruntled volunteer made his frustration known and ruined his plan. He had to pause filling sandbags to engage with the man and tell him just how unfriendly he was being – and would you believe it? Some people thought this was just more of his selfie-schtick and actually thought he, who recently thanked an upset voter for her donation at a fundraising event, was the unfriendly one.

He needed another vacation with the Aga Khan.

It also came out in the news that his wonderful carbon levy – not a tax – that he claims is his best weapon against climate change, punishing polluters in their pocketbooks , is actually working against the very middle-class he claims to be helping, according to the PBO.

His middle class mantra is no good here.

He really was having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad weekend.

Then, on Sunday, he was portrayed on an episode of the Simpsons, but rather than looking like the cool, awesome, anti-Trump, pro-feminist progressive hero he sees himself as, he was a punchline.

Sure, they showcased his physical prowess, doing handstands on his desk, but then they made him look like a coward, running away when young Lisa Simpson questioned him on the Lavscam debacle.

It truly was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad weekend for Trudeau.

Unlike the main character in Judith Viorst’s “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” book for children, however, Trudeau’s plight isn’t just a bad day but a series of scandals that are entirely self-created.

He doesn’t appear to be learning from his own gaffes, because as soon as one blows over, he finds himself in the midst of another, worried more about virtue signaling and making himself look good than actually doing good.

Going back to the volunteer in Constance Bay, I actually won’t disagree the volunteer was “unfriendly,” but Trudeau hardly did anything to prove the man wrong while he stood there and chatted instead of getting his hands dirty. He didn’t do anything to improve his own standing or image. Meanwhile Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was caught on video actually filling sandbags and declining to comment on any scandals because he was just there to help out.

Perhaps this time Trudeau should take of his jaded glasses and instead of criticizing Scheer, take a page out of his book and focus less on bringing others down and more on bringing others up.

Unless he does a complete 180 and fixes his act quick (and it’s likely too late for that), there will be no second chapter, no new story, of him at the helm of the country, much less the Liberal Party of Canada.