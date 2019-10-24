Barrett: By choosing forward, Canada chose to go backwards

Despite what some in Alberta might think, the sun did come up Tuesday after Monday night’s general election.

Contrary to what many of the people boarding the #Wexit and Alberta separation trains might think, the apocalypse has not come, Canada is not over, and no, the sun has not set – at least not yet – on Alberta’s time in confederation. We’re still standing, we have a fight to finish, and now’s not the time to just walk away.

A lot of Albertans are angry. They have a right to be, and not just over the constant demonizing of our energy sector. In fact, I’d argue Canadians as a whole should be angry with Monday night’s result, regardless of where they sit on

This election was a review on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – and he should not have passed.

On at least three occasions, as a grown adult, Trudeau wore blackface, including once to sing the Banana Boat song. There is no other way to describe this other than ignorant, blatantly racist, and hypocritical, but we gave him a pass on his racist behaviour – the kind we would not have afforded any other leader of any other country in the world.

There was his unclear answer on how he’d respond to Quebec’s Bill 21. Let’s not forget his disaster trip to India, either, where he made a mockery of another culture, used his wife and kids as props and had the audacity to fly in an Indian chef from Canada to serve food, because apparently Indian food is not readily available in India. We forgave that embarrassment.

We did the same with his trip to the Aga Khan’s private island, when he said “peoplekind” and forgot to mention Alberta on Canada’s 150th birthday.

We let him get away with his “Thank you for your donation,” comment to First Nations protesters at a gathering of the Laurentian elite and botched the Truth and Reconciliation process. We let him tell veterans: “You’re asking for more than we can give right now,” without repercussions.

Perhaps most notably is his involvement in the SNC-Lavalin affair where then-Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould was inappropriately pressured to abandon the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin by the Prime Minister’s Office. Rather than accept responsibility, he kicked her and the lone MP who stood up for her, Jane Philpott, out of caucus saying they couldn’t be trusted.

I would argue they are the most trustworthy of all, as they spoke truth to power, stood up for what they felt was right. Trudeau didn’t like that he couldn’t control them and dismissed them, just like he did when the Ethics Commissioner ruled he’d contravened the Conflict of Interest Act. Trudeau didn’t like that either, said he disagreed with findings and had his cabinet help cover for him.

According to the election results, many Canadians turned the cheek on that, too.

What does it say about us as Canadians that 5,915,950 of us chose to accept scandal after scandal, and turn a blind eye to inappropriate behaviour from our prime minister? What does it say when we chastise leaders in other countries for these same types of scandals and corruption and lies and say it’s OK for our own to do the same? What does it say about Liberals in this country that many of them are not standing up to Trudeau and demanding he step down?

Every campaign had its share of scandal, but I’m not going to indulge whataboutism, except to point out that those that backed Justin Trudeau, rather than holding him responsible, pointed to Andrew Scheer’s American heritage and holding of American citizenship as being so much worse than racist antics. Trudeau himself said Scheer should’ve disclosed it to the public, but failed to disclose his own blackface incidents. How many Liberals questioned their choice in a leader after that?

As Canadian voters, we have the power to effect change, not just on Election Day, but within the parties themselves. Why are we voting for racists, hypocrites and liars who abuse their power for personal gain and turn a blind eye to it, because we’re convinced that a party on “x” side of the political spectrum is so much worse? Why are we not demanding more, demanding better of our leaders?

Aren’t we supposed to be on higher moral ground? Aren’t we supposed to be a welcoming, diverse and inclusive country? Isn’t that what Trudeau himself has been virtue-signalling for the last four years – that we’re so much better than the likes of Donald Trump?

Turns out, we’re not. We’re OK with someone who just kicks those who disagree with him out of caucus – even if they’re Indigenous women speaking truth to power. We’re OK with someone who thinks he can disagree with the Ethics Commissioner on his contravention of the Conflict of Interest Act. We’re OK with someone who used the campaign to pit Quebec and Alberta against each other, and denounce the democratically elected premiers of Alberta and Ontario, and thereby the people they represent, leading our country.

Fortunately, the good thing about electing a minority government is committees are controlled by the opposition rather than the government in power.

Let’s hope those committees – like the Ethics Committee – at least choose to finally get to the bottom of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

And then, when all is out in the open, hopefully Canada will choose to actually move forward and reject people like Trudeau who think moving forward is just a catchphrase.