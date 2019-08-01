Woman killed in motor vehicle collision near Blackfalds

A 24-year-old woman was killed and a 27-year-old male was injured during a motor vehicle collision following an attempted vehicle stop by the RCMP on July 31 that saw a suspect flee police.

Blackfalds RCMP received a complaint of shots fired on the north end of Blackfalds at approximately 12:35 p.m. and a short time later located the Ford Mustang described as being involved in the incident. They attempted a traffic stop, but the driver struck a marked RCMP vehicle and was able to get away.

RCMP then located the vehicle in a rural area and followed it in to Red Deer, attempting once more to pull the vehicle over. One again, the driver failed to stop and a brief pursuit was initiated, before ending it for public safety reasons.

Unmarked police vehicles patrolled rural areas in search of the mustang, and at approximately 1:45 p.m., RCMP officers found the mustang travelling on Hwy 815. The driver fled once more from police, and avoided a spike belt while heading south, and then went through a stop sign at the Hwy 11 intersection.

The mustang was struck by a pick-up truck heading eastbound on Hwy 11 with the right-of-way.

The driver, the only occupant of the truck, sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. The man driving the mustang and his female passenger, however, were seriously injured.

The woman was transported to Red Deer Regional Hospital where she died as a result of those injuries. The man was airlifted to a hospital in Edmonton where he remains in stable condition.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating police conduct and circumstances surrounding the attempted apprehension and collision.

The RCMP are investigating offences committed by the mustang’s driver at the time of the collision and earlier in the day.

No further information will be released at this time as ASIRT’s investigation is underway.

Related story: