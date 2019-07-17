Wolf Creek Public Schools greets summer exchange students from China

It may be well into summer holidays, but for a group of Chinese exchange students, the next two weeks will be spent with Wolf Creek Public Schools, learning about and exploring Alberta.

Twenty-nine grades 7 to 12 students from Guangzhou, China arrived in Alberta July 16, and will spend the next two weeks with 20 WCPS student ambassadors as they share and learn about each others culture.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for our students and for the students from Guangzhou to be matched up and learn from each other,” said Mark McWhinnie, assistant superintendent.

“During their time here, they will be learning English while they experience a host of activities, sample Canadian and Alberta foods, and take in local tours and events.”

Excursions will include: trips to the Royal Tyrrell Museum, an Edmonton Eskimos football game, horseback riding, educational tours of Red Deer College, classes in robotics and coding, outdoor education experiences such as canoeing, archery and orienteering, a visit to the Lacombe Corn Maze, and students will also experience and participate in the Lacombe Days Parade, historical events and visit Banff and the Columbia Icefield.

Part of the success of the exchange comes from the generosity of host families in WCPS, who open their homes to the Chinese exchange students for their stay.

“Chinese students are staying with local host families, and several days will involve spending time with the host families who are planning a variety of activities from camping to experiencing Westerner Days to local cuisine and more,” said McWhinnie.

The exchange is part of the Wolf Creek International Learning Program, and follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between school divisions in Guangdong Province and Wolf Creek Public Schools. The intent of the MOU is to provide unique international learning opportunities between sister schools. Students that participate gain strong leadership skills and develop friendships that last a lifetime. Students in the exchange represent seven different schools from Guangzhou, and two Chinese teachers also chaperone the students.

This is the third summer program that the Wolf Creek International Learning Program has offered over the last 12 months with the first two programs being held last summer.

Wolf Creek International Learning Program continues to look for interested host families to support short term and long term programs held during the school year and in the summer months. Interested individuals, couples or families who are wanting to host a student can contact us at 403.505.6558 or email wci@wolfcreek.ab.ca