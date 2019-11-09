Wolf Creek Public Schools finds new facilities manager

Wolf Creek Public Schools (WCPS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Henderson to the position of facilities manager.

Mr. Henderson is the current assistant facilities manager and thus has extensive knowledge of the schools, buildings, and people within WCPS.

“Kevin is highly motivated with great organizational skills. This, along with many other complementary qualities, will ensure that the buildings and our excellent staff that look after our schools are managed as effectively as they have always been,” said Roger Hall, WCPS secretary-treasurer.

With his experience, Henderson’s appointment also creates continuity, and he is excited for the opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the excellent work that we have done together here in Wolf Creek. We are proud of the care and detail we put into maintaining our facilities and will continue that work,” said Henderson.

During a recent capital tour of a number of WCPS’ schools, representatives from Alberta Education Capital Branch commented that the schools they were touring were very well maintained. This is a testament to the facilities department and the staff.

Henderson takes over from Mr. Len Landry, the current Facilities Manager, who is retiring from WCPS, effective Jan. 31, 2020.

-Submitted by Wolf Creek Public Schools