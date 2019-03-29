Winners announced in 2019 Allan Cup Storefront Decorating contest

Published on: March 29, 2019 | Last Updated: March 29, 2019 8:31 PM EDT

Lacombe Generals Assistant General Manager Boyd Williams, Lacombe Regional Tourism's Angel Hand, Katelynn Keddy of Soapy's Car Wash and Steve Christie of the 2019 Allan Cup Host Committee are pictured during the presentation of the first prize award in the Allan Cup Storefront Decorating Contest on Friday, March 29 at Soapy's Car Wash in Lacombe. Photo supplied

A trio of Lacombe businesses were announced as winners in the Allan Cup Storefront Decorating Contest Friday.

Soapy’s Car Wash took first place, which was judged as having the best display in the community. Second and third prizes were awarded by random draw of the remaining 14 other businesses who participated and were given the Hairapy in Lacombe Centre Mall, and Remax in downtown Lacombe.

Prizes included reserved seating tickets, and Allan Cup swag such as hoodies and hats.

Members of the Allan Cup Host Committee presented prize packages to the winners on Friday. Other businesses highlighted as having great storefront decorations by Lacombe Regional Tourism include Tiny Tracks Junction Preschool, Lionel’s No Frills, Royal LePage, Lacombe Tourism, Western Financial, and Leto’s.

Lacombe Generals Assistant G.M. Boyd Williams, Hairapy owner Salene Matheson, Lacombe Regional Tourism’s Angel Hand and Allan Cup Host Committee member Steve Christie are pictured during the presentation for their second place win outside of the salon in Lacombe Centre Mall. Photo supplied

Allan Cup Host Committee member Steve Christie, left, and Lacombe Generals Assistant General Manager Boyd Williams, right, alongside Lacombe Regional Tourism’s Angel Hand, third from right, present reserved tickets to the crew at Remax for their third place win in the Allan Cup Storefront Decorating Contest on Friday, March 29. Photo supplied

