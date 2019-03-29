Winners announced in 2019 Allan Cup Storefront Decorating contest

A trio of Lacombe businesses were announced as winners in the Allan Cup Storefront Decorating Contest Friday.

Soapy’s Car Wash took first place, which was judged as having the best display in the community. Second and third prizes were awarded by random draw of the remaining 14 other businesses who participated and were given the Hairapy in Lacombe Centre Mall, and Remax in downtown Lacombe.

Prizes included reserved seating tickets, and Allan Cup swag such as hoodies and hats.

Members of the Allan Cup Host Committee presented prize packages to the winners on Friday. Other businesses highlighted as having great storefront decorations by Lacombe Regional Tourism include Tiny Tracks Junction Preschool, Lionel’s No Frills, Royal LePage, Lacombe Tourism, Western Financial, and Leto’s.