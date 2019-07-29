Waghorn Street construction delayed in Blackfalds

Repaving and construction work on Blackfalds’ Waghorn Street is being delayed until Aug. 22 due to recent rainy weather.

The project was set to begin earlier this month, with partial road and sidewalk closures going into effect July 10 for gas line work and line locating.

Full road closures were originally scheduled for July 15 between Broadway Ave. and East Ave., altering the access to the Civic Cultural Centre, FCSS building and the Tayles Water Spray Park parking lot.

Road closure barricades will remain in place and drivers are asked to follow detour route signs. Those looking to access the parking lot can do so via the alleyways off of Gregg St. or East Ave.

The road closure is affecting BOLT Transit services. Stops on East Ave. and Waghorn St. have been temporarily relocated along Broadway Ave. in front of Broadway Liquor (northbound) and Granden Auto (southbound). Stops will return to their previous locations once construction is complete.

Once underway on Aug. 22, the project is expected to take four weeks, weather depending, and will be performed in phases.

The town thanks everyone for their patience and apologizes for the inconvenience.

For more information, visit blackfalds.com.