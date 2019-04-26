Voter turnout in Lacombe-Ponoka dips as election results become official

As results of the 2019 Alberta election became official Thursday, voter turnout in Lacombe-Ponoka took a bit of a dip.

The unofficial tally had the turnout at 81.8 per cent, but official results came in at 69.4 per cent with 24,372 of 35,289 eligible listed voters casting ballots.

UCP incumbent MLA Ron Orr, who was declared re-elected on April 16 still led all candidates with 17,379 votes (71.3 per cent).

The NDP’s Doug Hart, in his fifth attempt at representing those in the area, received 3,639 votes (14.9 per cent), while the Alberta Party’s Myles Chykderda received 2,520 votes (10.3 per cent).

The Freedom Conservative Party’s Keith Parrill, Alberta Independence Party’s Tessa Szwagierczak and the Alberta Advantage Party’s Shawn Tylke all came in well behind with 328, 278 and 227 votes respectively.

There were 73 spoiled ballots, seven declined ballots, and 101 rejected ballots.

Provincial voter turnout also took a bit of a dive, dropping to 64 per cent from the unofficial turnout of 71.1 per cent.

Orr came in 13th in terms of percentage of the vote won in each riding with 71.3 per cent. The highest in the province was Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre’s Jason Nixon with 81.6 per cent of the vote, whose riding sits west of Lacombe-Ponoka.