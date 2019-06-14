Volunteers of distinction recognized by the City of Lacombe

Those who have dedicated their time, energy and passion towards making the community better were recognized by the City of Lacombe Thursday during the 2019 Volunteers of Distinction awards.

The event, held this year at Anna Maria’s Cafe in the Lacombe Memorial Centre, celebrated six individuals who are either leaving the community or retiring from their positions on a number of city boards and committees.

“It’s always an honour to acknowledge and highlight the important work they do to make Lacombe the great community to live in that it is,” said City of Lacombe Mayor Grant Creasey.

“We’ve got a diverse base here in Lacombe and fortunately, they’re willing to put forward their best efforts and create the community we all love.”

Among those recognized were Luke Bannis who had served with the Lacombe Police Commission, Sandra Badry on the Municipal Development Commission, Ellen Corea on the Historical Resources Committee, and Dean Dyck on the Lacombe Library Board.

Kim Champigny, who was part of the Lacombe Art Collection Committee and the Recreation Parks and Culture Board, as well as Sandy Douglas, also on Recreation Parks and Culture, were not in attendance, but also recognized for their work – not to mention the countless hours they’ve put into their respective boards and committees.

“It is substantial,” Creasey said. “There’s not an event or program the city is involved in that does not rely heavily on volunteers to make it successful.”

Of course, with volunteers moving on, there’s new opportunity for others to get involved.

Anyone interested is encouraged to visit the city’s website at www.lacombe.ca or contact City Hall at (403)782-6666 for more information on the process and what volunteer positions may be available.

“Because of the variety of different ways they can serve, I don’t think anyone needs to worry about being excluded,” said Creasey.

“If someone wants to serve, chances are there is somewhere you can.”

abarrett@postmedia.com