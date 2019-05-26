Victims and Survivors of Crime Week recognized by Blackfalds

As proclaimed by council, May 26 to June 1, 2019 will be acknowledged as Victims and Survivors of Crime Week. This annual occurrence is dedicated to recognizing victims and survivors around Blackfalds and Canada.

National Victims and Survivors of Crime Week is also an opportunity to create awareness of victim-related issues to individuals and society as a whole.

“It is important that we are all aware that the empowerment of those victimized by crime, including the victim and their families, needs to be a primary goal for law enforcement,” stated Mayor Richard Poole. “Victims in Canada must have the right to be compassionately encouraged, not only by all those who work with and support victims of crime, but by society.”

Throughout Canada, countless dedicated people work with victims and survivors of crime every day. Service providers and criminal justice professionals give information and meaningful support to victims and survivors and their families as they navigate the criminal justice system.

Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) in partnership with the Government of Canada, Razzle Dazzle Kids Konnection and Central Alberta Victim and Witness Support Society will commemorate Victims and Survivors of Crime week by hosting a Community Information Fair on June 1, 2019 at the Blackfalds Multi-Plex Arena. The event will allow residents and their families to meet neighbours, law enforcement officers, community leaders and agencies who provide support and raise awareness in Blackfalds.

Louise Rellis from Central Alberta Victim and Witness Support Systems says these are crucial for understanding and empowerment.

“Hosting these awareness events is crucial in bringing information, supports and education to our community. Strengthening community member’s awareness of preventative measures they can take to protect themselves and assisting victims and survivors of crime or tragedy in bridging the gap from hurt to hope is the focus of this information fair; with over 20 organizations from across Central Alberta,” she explained. “Being more aware of the supports available empowers those whom are directly or indirectly affected by crime or tragedy. Supports are available for both family members and friends of victims and survivors as well. This information fair builds steps towards a connected community.”

For more information on Victims and Survivors of Crime Week, visit www.victimsweek.gc.ca.

As we end Public Works week, the town will also be in collaboration with this event and showcasing our Mighty Machines. Kids are welcome to climb aboard all their favourite tractors and equipment.

For more information on the Community Info Fair, please visit blackfalds.com/events.