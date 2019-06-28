Twp Road 41-2 to close for bridge construction in Lacombe County

Road closure due to bridge construction will begin on Monday, July 15, 2019 to Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

The closure is to facilitate the removal of the existing structure and realign the road to the new structure.

A detour route will be in place. Twp Rd 41-2 (Centreview Road), northwest of Bentley, will be closed from the junction of Range Rd 1-5 east to Hwy 20. Watch for and obey posted signage.

The bridge is located on Twp Road 41-2 (Centreview Road) west of Hwy 20.