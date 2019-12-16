Two charged in Lacombe homicide

Two have been charged in the now-homicide that happened in the Lacombe area early Sunday morning.

Lacombe Police Service (LPS) responded to the the Lacombe Hospital and Health Care Centre at approximately 2:10 a.m. after 20-year-old Jeffrey Kraft of Ponoka was admitted with a gun shot wound. Kraft died from his injuries with an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Calgary M.E.’s office.

Investigation into the incident, according to LPS, determined Kraft was met with a female and male acquaintance earlier and while driving in the northeast area of Lacombe, a confrontation occurred. A firearm was allegedly presented by a male suspect, and during the confrontation it was discharged, causing injuries to Kraft.

The victim was driven to the hospital and left in their care and the male and female suspects then fled.

Police identified the suspects as Tyler John Campbell, 27, and Amie Rogers, 21, both of Lacombe, and sent out a bulletin to other police agencies. Campbell and Rogers were located by Sylvan Lake RCMP and arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Both have been charged in relation to the homicide and are being held in custody until their first court appearance Dec. 20, 2019 in Red Deer.

A publication ban has been ordered in relation to any evidence related to the investigation.