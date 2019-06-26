Tutty Pond a source of continuity in Blackfalds

As new developments go up on the south side, the pond on Broadway Avenue endures as the oldest park and only natural space in Blackfalds.

“There are no other natural areas at all; they’re developed with playgrounds or sports fields or things like that. But this is a natural setting, like those trees over there have been up for several hundred years. It was a natural slough before they started pumping storm water,” said Wayne Tutty, former mayor of Blackfalds and donor of the property.

Tutty Pond is the oldest park for the municipality, although it is also the newest.

At the opening of Tutty Pond, the family after which the park is named gathered to see their contribution come to fruition after a 16-year process. Tutty said that “because of different road alignments and stuff, if they had built the park then – that road has been changed so the park wouldn’t have been up against the road.”

The whole project consisted of a paved walking path in the park as well as upgrades to Broadway Ave. and Hwy 2A. According to a council document from July 2017, the construction was over budget by $1 million.

With changes happening to the area, Tutty Pond still looks much the same as it did in 1907, excluding the park benches and paved overlooking point.

Located just down the road from the Great Trail, which connects green spaces with a pathway system across Canada, the Town of Blackfalds may work to integrate Tutty Pond to that pathway.

“On the south side, they’ve extended the path and eventually it will connect with the [Great] Trail, which is just to the west,” Tutty said. “So this will be part of the trail system for the whole town so people walking the trails can connect with it.”