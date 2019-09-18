Town of Blackfalds won't hatch urban hen pilot project

Urban hens won’t come to roost in the Town of Blackfalds anytime soon.

Town council killed the idea exploring a pilot project at their last regular meeting after reviewing results of a public engagement survey only showed 50.1 per cent of respondents were interested in such a program.

“The one thing in the survey results that’s totally clear is our community is totally divided on this issue,” said Coun. Will Taylor. “Where there’s division there’s going to be animosity….It’s a really difficult thing for me to say: ‘yeah, we should go ahead and do it.’”

Blackfalds chose to gauge viability of an urban hen program through a survety following a presentation in May by resident and Canadian Liberated Urban Chicken Klub (CLUCK) member Linda Murrell, who wanted to see backyard hens allowed.

A total of 329 people responded to the survey that was held July 11 to Aug. 30. Of the respondents, 317 were residents representing 2.5 per cent of the town’s population. While 50.1 per cent said they were interested, 49.2 per cent said they were not, and remaining questions on the survey had 53.7 per cent of total respondents give no response when asked how many hens or what size of coop should be allowed.

Councillors, however, had a problem with ambiguity of asking residents about their interest in the program, rather than if residents were in favour of urban hens in the community. Coun. Rebecca Stendie was among them, and instead referred to the 167 comments submitted which showed only 54 respondents in favour or on the fence, and 110 against.

Comments included opposition to the program due to potential odour and noise from hens to a belief chickens are not pets and belong on rural properties. Others were against the idea because of the impact on their dogs – including an owner of a hunting breed dog – and a disbelief town bylaw enforcement would be able to handle dealing with hens on top of current complaints about nuisance dogs and cats roaming the neighbourhoods.

Councillors Jamie Hoover, Laura Svab and Ray Olfert both said they’d be interested in a public house to garner further public feedback on the possibility of an urban hen program, however concern arose over using taxpayer dollars for the program.

Director of Infrastructure and Property Services Preston Weran suggested responses may have been different if it was noted taxpayer dollars would be involved. He estimated it would take four to six man hours and cost over $500 to process each application.

Further, to justify moving forward with a pilot for May 2020- May 2021, the town would need 22 pre-applicants, compared to 10 pilot licences made available in nearby municipalities, to step forward before making necessary policy and bylaw changes to accomodate the program.

Blackfalds may be one of the few odd municipalities that are not pursuing urban hens, as Red Deer, Okotoks, Grande Prairie, Peace River and Fort Saskatchewan allow them. Edmonton just lifted its limitations on backyard coops in May following a pilot project that began in 2014.

The City of Lacombe also voted to lift their cap on licences in November 2018 after a two-year pilot project where no complaints were received.

To view survey results, visit https://www.blackfalds.com/public/download/files/97217.