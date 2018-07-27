Tomorrow’s leaders recognized by CAYU

The contributions and efforts of some of Lacombe’s youth saw them highlighted as “Leaders of Tomorrow.”

Showcasing leadership, compassion, and a sense of volunteerism, Abbey Rapske, Mattea Lockhart, William Langille and Andrew Cunningham were all named recipients of the Leaders of Tomorrow awards during the annual Central Alberta Youth Unlimited Street Party last Thursday.

It was no easy feat to narrow down the recipients from amongst 14 finalists and nominees, but while they the four winners had varied interests and causes they’re passionate about, they all contained the same strong desire to give back to those around them.

One such winner was Abbey Rapske, who was described as having a heart of gold and the ability to step out of her own comfort zone to bring comfort to others. While she has volunteered at her school, church, and Haiti, it’s her time spent at the Lacombe Hospital in both long-term and acute care where those qualities are most evident.

“I love it – I love being able to talk and hear the stories of people, and just visit and joke around,” she said. “It’s nice meeting people, smiling and trying to make their day a little bit better.”

She first got involved with the hospital through a friend, and now spends about two hours each week there, bringing residents and patients refreshments, towels and company.

A lifelong resident of Lacombe, she feels the community has given so much to her that it’s only right to pay it forward.

“It’s nice to have a chance to give back and to do something. I just love helping people,” she said. “I think (volunteering) is pretty important. It’s fun, and you get a chance to meet people and try new things.”

For the second year in a row, there were two recipients in the 16-18 year old category.

The first of which was Andrew Cunningham, who not only uses his love of sports to inspire younger kids while coaching, but has acted as a mentor in Lacombe Upper Elementary School’s mentoring program since he was in Grade 10. The program was at risk of not running this past year, but it was Cunningham who saved it by making a call to the new vice principal to make sure students were able to have mentors.

The second was William Langille who has been involved with leadership, 4-H and promoting school spirit and positive social media with teens. He was part of the team that hosted the Alberta Student Leadership Conference, has fundraised for FCSS, and has initiated clean-ups of community spaces, and has volunteered at a number of events, including Tots and Tiaras.

In the 6-12 category, it was Mattea Lockhart, daughter of CAYU’s Gregg Lockhart, who took home the award. According to her bio, she was awarded for her positive attitude and energy, and making sure no one ever feels left out no matter where she is. She often helps out at her church by entertaining and keeping watch over the younger children, but also has a passion for supporting people dealing with difficult situations.

The finalists included Taliya Dutz, Claira Lea, Katelyn Litwin, Leah Ebens, Lily Overacker, Ethan Rapske, Gina Thoummarath, Eli Young, Madison Roesler and Caleb Lockhart.

-abarrett@postmedia.com