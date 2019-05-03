Terrace Ridge School gets new principal

Lacombe’s Terrace Ridge School will have a new principal for 2019-2020.

On Friday, Wolf Creek Public Schools announced the appointment of Deborah Van Delden, who currently works in Blackfalds, to the position for the next school year.

“I am excited and honoured to have been chosen as the new principal of Terrace Ridge,” said Van Delden. “I am incredibly excited for this new adventure. I will miss my friends and colleagues in Blackfalds but look forward to making new friends and connections in Lacombe.”

She received her Master of Education in Educational Studies from the University of Alberta in 2008. She has served as assistant principal at Iron Ridge Intermediate Campus (IRIC) and Iron Ridge Elementary Campus (IREC), and while she was a teacher in the division, held the role of AISI leader and instructional coach.

WCPS says it’s excited about wealth of knowledge and experience she will bring to the school.

“We are confident that Deb will be an excellent fit for Terrace Ridge School. Her successful track record of connected leadership, culture building and purposeful instructional leadership will serve her well in her new role as principal,” said Assistant Superintendent of People’s Services Corrine Thorsteinson.