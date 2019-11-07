Student fires airsoft pistol outside school triggering hold and secure at Lacombe Junior High School

École Lacombe Junior High School initiated a Hold & Secure from 1:20 p.m. to 1:58 p.m., on November 7, 2019.

This was a precautionary measure, based on a student incident outside of the school. One of the students involved in the incident possessed an airsoft pistol outside the school and fired the airsoft pistol at another student who sustained a minor injury.

Based on the incident, Wolf Creek Public Schools contacted Lacombe Police Services and it was quickly resolved. Throughout, students and staff in the schools remained safe.

The police are continuing to investigate this matter.

What is a Hold & Secure? A hold and secure is activated when there is an incident or potential threat outside the school. Students resume instruction, while remaining in the school.

–Submitted by Wolf Creek Public Schools