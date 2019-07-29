Street performers amaze at Soapy's Spectacular in Lacombe

Grant Goldie shows off his contact juggling skills during his performance at the Soapy's Street Performer Spectacular at the Lacombe Memorial Centre on July 25, 2019. Goldie would win the first ever Lacombe Golden Hat award for his performance for raking in the most "Soapy's Street Cash" from audience members.
Ashli Barrett / Lacombe Globe
It was an intimate affair at the Soapy’s Street Performer Spectacular Thursday night.
Six world-renowned street performers – Flying Bob’s Circus, Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Reuben Dot Dot Dot, Grant Goldie, Pogo Fred and Mike Wood – dazzled about 60 patrons at the Lacombe Memorial Centre with their skills, vying for Soapy’s Street Cash and a chance at taking home the inaugural Lacombe Golden Hat award.
The performances were delayed by about half an hour, however, as seats were slow to be filled for one of just two 18+ only events. Organizers were forced to make the event free to fill the seats, and they eventually filled most of them.
Grant Goldie ultimately won the Golden Hat for his That Man – Show, a non-verbal performance that featured him and a literal bag of tricks that saw him juggle his own hat, get his yo-yo on, and show off his contact juggling skills.
Johnman was a roving performer for the evening, surprising guests with his slow deliberate steps as a tree-man, lumberjack type character that passed out paper butterflies and stole audience member’s phones. Here, an audience member returns an axe to his waiting grasp.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Flying Bob juggles hats during the Soapy’s Street Performer Spectacular on Thursday night at the Lacombe Memorial Centre as part of Lacombe Days festivities.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Mike Wood, the Original Cabbage Patch Kid, lived up to his name by catching a cabbage on his head at the end of his stand-up comedy routine as part of the Soapy’s Street Performer Spectacular on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Lacombe Memorial Centre as part of Lacombe Days.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Mike Wood, the Original Cabbage Patch Kid, lived up to his name by catching a cabbage on his head at the end of his stand-up comedy routine as part of the Soapy’s Street Performer Spectacular on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Lacombe Memorial Centre as part of Lacombe Days.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Agent Honeymoon (Brent McCoy) and Agent Butterfly (Maya McCoy) of Her Majesty’s Secret Circus Show prepare to get into their “action suits” during their Soapy’s Street Performer Spectacular performance at the Lacombe Memorial Centre Thursday, July 25 as part of Lacombe Days festivities.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Agent Honeymoon (Brent McCoy) of Her Majesty’s Secret Circus boards his stealth unicycle with some help from Agent Butterfly (Maya McCoy, right) and Agent Stargazer (an audience volunteer, left) during their Soapy’s Street Spectacular performance Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Agent Honeymoon (Brent McCoy) of Her Majesty’s Secret Circus tests the strength of a Agent Stargazer – an audience volunteer during the Soapy’s Street Performer Spectacular Thursday night at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Reuben Dot Dot Dot balances on one hand in atop a set of Chinese poles while he takes a drink during his Soapy’s Street Performer Spectacular performance Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Reuben Dot Dot Dot spent the night dangling and balancing from poles that got progressively higher throughout the night until he was touching the ceiling of the Lacombe Memorial Centre during the Soapy’s Street Performer Spectacular Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Reuben Dot Dot Dot got higher (and hydrated) during his performance including balancing over five feet in the air to drink from his glass, [;aced on the top of an audience member’s head.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Grant Goldie reacts as he wacks himself with a yo-yo (presumably intentionally for the audience’s amusement) during his one-man show at the Soapy’s Street Performer Spectacular at the Lacombe Memorial Centre on July 25, 2019. Goldie would win the first ever Lacombe Golden Hat award for his performance for raking in the most “Soapy’s Street Cash” from audience members.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Pogo Fred makes the tricky jump over an audience volunteer while riding a mini pogo stick during the Soapy’s Street Performer Spectacular Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Pogo Fred gets some big air on his pogo stick, leaping over a rope more than six feet high during the Soapy’s Street Performer Spectacular Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Pogo Fred gets some big air on his pogo stick, leaping over a rope more than six feet high during the Soapy’s Street Performer Spectacular Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Lacombe Memorial Centre.
Ashli Barrett /
Lacombe Globe
Comments