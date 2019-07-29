Street performers amaze at Soapy's Spectacular in Lacombe

It was an intimate affair at the Soapy’s Street Performer Spectacular Thursday night.

Six world-renowned street performers – Flying Bob’s Circus, Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Reuben Dot Dot Dot, Grant Goldie, Pogo Fred and Mike Wood – dazzled about 60 patrons at the Lacombe Memorial Centre with their skills, vying for Soapy’s Street Cash and a chance at taking home the inaugural Lacombe Golden Hat award.

The performances were delayed by about half an hour, however, as seats were slow to be filled for one of just two 18+ only events. Organizers were forced to make the event free to fill the seats, and they eventually filled most of them.

Grant Goldie ultimately won the Golden Hat for his That Man – Show, a non-verbal performance that featured him and a literal bag of tricks that saw him juggle his own hat, get his yo-yo on, and show off his contact juggling skills.