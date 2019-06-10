Stolen vehicles recovered by Blackfalds RCMP's General Investigative Section

On June 4th, 2019 the Blackfalds General Investigative Section (GIS) was in Blackfalds when a stolen vehicle was spotted in the Town of Blackfalds. This vehicle was followed into Red Deer where a male was arrested for being in possession of the stolen vehicle.

Robin Slaney of no fixed address has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – S. 355(a) Criminal Code

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 – S. 355(b) Criminal Code

Driving while disqualified – S. 259(4) Criminal Code

Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – S. 4(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Robin Slaney was presented before a Justice of the Peace and he was released on his own recognizance with payment of $500 cash. Slaney will be appearing in Red Deer Provincial Court on these matters.

On June 8th, 2019 the Blackfalds GIS section spotted another stolen vehicle in Blackfalds. This investigation resulted in the apprehension of a lone female occupant and the recovery of the stolen vehicle.

Kailyn Diane Verquin of Red Deer has been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00 – S. 355(a) Criminal Code

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.00 – S. 355(b) Criminal Code

Two counts of possession of identity documents – S. 56.1(4) Criminal Code

Fail to comply with a recognizance – S. 145(3) Criminal Code.

Verquin was presented before a Justice of the Peace and she was released on her own recognizance to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on these matters.

There will be no further media releases on these matters.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP