Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish talks registries, rural internet in Lacombe, Blackfalds

Modernizing registry services and improving internet access in rural areas were the main topics discussed as Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish made stops in Blackfalds and Lacombe Thursday afternoon.

Part of a province-wide tour that will see him visit more than 30 rural communities, Glubish met with local representatives to get a better sense of the unique challenges and concerns faced in the area, as well as figure out how best to address them going forward.

“What I wanted to do was go all across Alberta and meet the folks in their communties and talk to them face to face, listen to them about their concerns and the challenges they face, as well as listen to suggestions they have in how we can make some improvements,” Glubish said.

“I’m really proud to say I’m the first minister from Service Alberta to do something like this in over five years. I think it’s so important – if we’re not talking to Albertans, listening to them, how can we represent them with our policy direction moving forward?”

For the Town of Blackfalds, one of the main concerns is being able to provide registry services within the municipality – something they’ve spent the past nine years lobbying Service Alberta for. The town had embarked on creating a municipally-controlled corporation for the purpose of opearting an Alberta registry office, which would have allowed them to bypass an 18-month Request For Proposal (RFP) process. Council, however, put the decision on hold in February after registry agents in Red Deer and Lacombe estimated the town could be faced with a million-dollar-deficit in just a few years based on reductions in their own services, in part as a result of the former Alberta NDP government taking control of traffic fine payments through an online tool.

Such moves, Glubish said, made registries as a whole less economically viable and put them in competition with the government and ultimately making it difficult for registry owners to confidently invest in new technologies to modernize their businesses.

Rather than compete with the private sector, he said he wants to see registry owners be able to offer online services themselves, an area where Alberta falls behind the rest of the country in.

“Wouldn’t it be great if you were really busy during the day and couldn’t make it to the local registry during bankers hours or just couldn’t afford to wait in line for for half an hour to get something done and you’re at home in your pajamas at midnight and go: ‘I need to renew my licence – I can just do that on a mobile app on my phone or on my computer.’ These are the kinds of things that would really transform the experience for Albertans in interacting with registries,” he said.

“My goal with this tour is to assure registries that we will not compete with them. We want to work with them to modernize, to deliver better services to all Albertans and the feedback I’ve been getting from them so far has been very, very positive.”

In Lacombe, particularly in the county, rural broadband and internet has been on ongoing concern.

“Rural internet is a complicated problem – technology’s evolving very quickly, bandwidth requirements, data consumption requirements continue to grow exponentially and rural Alberta is struggling to keep up and part of that is pure economics,” Glubish said. “It’s a lot more costly to get the infrastructure in place that can reach those communities and those homes to deliver services folks in urban areas often might take for granted.”

Some suggestions from his tour have included an idea to look into smaller companies leasing some of the fibre backbone big telecommunication companies have in the rural areas and building infrastructure off it in order to reach outlying communities.

For the time being, however, he says he’s focused on learning what’s already been done at the municipal level, as well as gathering other ideas in order to “build a made-in-Alberta solution.”

Glubish also discussed challenges with the Mobile Home Tenancies Act.

His tour continues next week in northern Alberta, followed by some Edmonton-area stops the following week with the tour set to wrap up Sept. 4.

“This is just the beginning of a very big exercise to really map out what is possible, what is the current lay of the land, what are the top priorities at the local level all around the province and then how do we ensure everyone is pulling in the same direction in working towards a responsible expansion of these services.”

–abarrett@postmedia.com